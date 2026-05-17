<i>Karuppu</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Is At 66 Crore And Counting

Suriya's latest release, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is continuing its strong run at the box office with a significant jump in collections on Day 2.

What's Happening

Backed by positive word-of-mouth and improving occupancy across regions, the film has maintained steady momentum after its release.

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned Rs 23.40 crore on Saturday, registering a 51% increase from its opening day collection of Rs 15.50 crore.

The film was screened across 6,288 shows on its second day.

With this, the film's cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 38.90 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 45.04 crore.

Overseas, the film added another Rs 10 crore on Day 2, taking the international total to Rs 21 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of the Suriya starrer has now touched Rs 66.04 crore within just two days of release.

Audience turnout also improved on Saturday, particularly during evening and night shows.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, collecting Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2 with occupancy levels hovering around 64%.

Peak occupancy in Tamil screenings crossed the 80% mark during night shows.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.65 crore on the second day, while other regions also added to the film's overall growth.

State-wise Day 2 gross figures showed Tamil Nadu leading with Rs 16.25 crore. Karnataka followed with Rs 3.60 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 2.15 crore.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 50 lakh, and the Rest of India contributed Rs 61 lakh.

Background

The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, was scheduled to hit theatres on Thursday. However, reports suggest that pending financial settlements involving the producers and financiers have delayed the film's release. After the cancellation of the film's 9 am, noon, and matinee shows on Thursday, several theatres across Tamil Nadu also called off the evening screenings.

The cancellation comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay reportedly granted "special permission" for the film's 9 am screenings.

Over the past two days, several fans had already raised concerns online after they were unable to find or book the morning shows on ticketing platforms despite the announcement regarding the special permission.

As confusion continued to grow, director RJ Balaji also addressed fans on X. "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

Several theatre owners and exhibitors responded to the filmmaker with messages of support. Among them was Vasu Cinemas, which commented, "Days of struggle, sacrifice and patience and I can only imagine the countless hurdles and obstacles you must have crossed to reach this day. For us, you have always been far more than just a public personality you have always been a very, very good soul whom I genuinely respect and admire .. Good hearted people like you truly deserve massive success. We sincerely pray for #Karuppu to have a smoother release and achieve big in Box office. Win BIG RJ."

The film has already reportedly collected Rs 7.2 crore through advance bookings for Day 1.

The film has faced multiple delays over the past year. Originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, the film was postponed due to pending post-production work. The makers later announced that the film would be released only after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

In Tamil Nadu, special permission is required for early morning screenings of major star-led films. The state government tightened regulations on early morning and late-night shows following the fan frenzy and law-and-order concerns during the Thunivu-Varisu box office clash in Pongal 2023, which resulted in a fan's death.

Only a handful of films, including Leo and Kanguva, have previously received permission for 9 am shows in the state.

The permission granted to Karuppu also drew public attention amid speculation around Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together shortly after reports emerged that Vijay's wife Sankgeetha, had filed for divorce.

Trisha was also seen at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony earlier this week, where she greeted and hugged the actor's mother.

About Karuppu

Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005). The film also features Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles, while director RJ Balaji appears in a negative role.

The story follows a father-daughter duo, played by Indrans and Anagha Maya Ravi, who struggle as their court case faces repeated delays.

Their troubles intensify because of manipulative lawyer Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji.

After losing hope, their case is eventually taken up by Saravanan, played by Suriya, who is hinted to be an incarnation of Karuppusamy.

Trisha essays the role of lawyer Preethi, who has a history with Baby Kannan.

The film's technical crew includes composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, editor R Kalaivanan and production designer Arun Venjaramoodu.