Rajinikanth Says He Is 'Not Jealous' Of Vijay': "I Would Have Won Elections If I Contested In 2021'

Veteran actor Rajinikanth addressed several political rumours and criticisms during a recent interaction, where he clarified his stance on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and also spoke about his friendship with MK Stalin.

'I'm Not Jealous'

Responding to criticism surrounding his relationship with Vijay, Rajinikanth said, "There are some criticism on me."

He further added, "Someone saying I am feeling jealous of CM Vijay."

Dismissing the claims, the actor stated, "I am not jealous of our CM Vijay."

Rajinikanth also clarified why such comparisons do not affect him. "When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous?" he said.

Speaking about the age difference between them, Rajinikanth said, "I have a generation gap."

The actor further remarked, "I am 25 years older than Vijay. I have a generation gap."

Expressing support for Vijay, Rajinikanth said, "There is no reason for me to jealous about him. I am happy about him. Many expectations from Vijay. I wish Vijay all good luck from my side."

Rajinikanth On Meeting MK Stalin

Rajinikanth additionally addressed criticism over his meeting with MK Stalin after the election results.

He said, "After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism. Our friendship is beyond politics."

Talking about Stalin's defeat in Kulathur, he said, "I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur."

The actor also reacted strongly to criticism directed at him, saying, "Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else."

Rajinikanth also made a notable statement regarding the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said, "I would have won if I had contested in 2021."