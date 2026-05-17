Pakistani Actor Dananeer Mobeen Calls <i>Devdas</i> 'An Overrated Classic': "Why Are We Glamorising Alcoholism?"

Pakistani actor Dananeer Mobeen has landed in the middle of an online debate after calling Devdas an “overrated” film and questioning why it is still celebrated as a classic. Her comments, made during a chat with Mashion, quickly went viral and sparked strong reactions from fans of the film.

The 2002 film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Over the years, it has built a huge fan following for its music, visuals, performances and emotional storytelling.

But Dananeer clearly does not see the hype. When asked to name a classic film she feels is overrated, the actor picked Devdas and said, “What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect, there's a dad who is a (beep sound), and there is another woman who is forced upon the man… what is happening and why is it a classic? Why is everyone going gaga? I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorising alcoholism?”

Soon after the clip surfaced online, X users began reacting strongly to her take. Many others criticised her for dismissing a film they consider iconic.

One user wrote, “I'm sure Dananeer has no clue that Devdas was based on a novel from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, one of the most prolific authors from the Bengali Renaissance. This is what happens when you become an actor due to viral reels.”

Another user posted, “What a shallow and uninformed take on Devdas. Reducing a classic like that to casual commentary shows a real lack of understanding of cinema. Not every opinion needs to be voiced, especially when it dismisses something so iconic so lightly. Very disappointing.”

Someone called her “an attention seeker” and wrote, “Always tries to become famous through short cuts!”

Dananeer Mobeen is known for Pakistani shows like Meem Se Mohabbat, Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri and Very Filmy.

Coming back to Devdas, the film is based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Before Bhansali's version, filmmaker Bimal Roy also adapted the story in 1955 with Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen and Vyjayanthimala.