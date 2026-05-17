Shadaab Khan Recalls Losing Control After Hearing Of Father Amjad Khan's Sudden Death: "I Hit The Doctor"

Veteran actor Amjad Khan, known for portraying the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, died in 1992 after suffering a heart attack. The legendary actor was married to Shehla Khan, and they had three children together – sons Shadaab and Seemab, and daughter Ahlam.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Amjad Khan's son Shadaab recalled the traumatic moment he was informed about his father's death. He revealed that the shock and grief overwhelmed him so deeply that he ended up hitting the doctor in anger. Shadaab was just 18 years old at the time.

Remembering the day his father died, Shadaab said, "I wasn't home. I came back around 8 pm and was told, ‘Dad isn't waking up, go wake him up.' He had a meeting the previous day, so he was tired and resting. He woke up once and then slept again in the afternoon. My mother asked me to check on him because he wasn't getting up. When I went to him, he was cold."

A doctor was called immediately, who informed the family that Amjad Khan had suffered a massive heart attack. “The doctor said a particular injection was required. I got it, but I was told I was a few seconds late. When the doctor told me I was late with the injection, I hit the doctor. I broke every piece of crockery in the house, smashed my fist into the wall, and even manhandled one of my father's closest friends," he added.

In the same conversation, Shadaab also recalled how Salim Khan quietly supported the family after Amjad Khan's death. “After his death, I remember there was complete chaos at home. People were constantly coming and going, rituals were being performed, and my mother was in no condition to handle anything. I was only 18, and my siblings were very young," he said.

Shadaab further shared that Salim Khan discreetly took care of all the expenses while the family managed the rituals and arrangements. “At that time, we needed many things for the rituals and customs. One thing I clearly remember is that the one person who was quietly paying for everything from his own pocket was Salim sahab. Whatever was required for the rituals, he paid for it silently, without telling anyone or drawing attention to himself. I saw that with my own eyes," he continued.

Amjad Khan starred in over 130 films across a two-decade career. Several of his completed films were released posthumously, with his final film, Kalinga, releasing in 1996.