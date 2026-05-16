Shekhar Kapur Wants John Abraham As The Next James Bond, Actor Credits Him For 'Spotting Daniel Craig'

Daniel Craig was last seen as the iconic James Bond in the 2021 film No Time to Die. The official search for the next 007 reportedly began in mid-May 2026. Earlier today, director Shekhar Kapur voted for action star John Abraham as his preferred choice for the role.

What's Happening

Shekhar Kapur took to X and wrote, "As the search for the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool 'shaken, not stirred' persona and is certainly a good actor with the 'Bond charm'. By the way, Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth. #JamesBond #JohnAbraham @TheJohnAbraham."

John Abraham replied, "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur. Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him... this means a lot to me. As for Bond... I'll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred."

"Shaken, not stirred" is one of the most memorable lines delivered by Daniel Craig in the Bond films.

What's Next For John Abraham

John Abraham is currently busy with Force 3 and Rohit Shetty's biopic of Mumbai police officer and former police commissioner Rakesh Maria.

ALSO READ | John Abraham's Malayalam Film Is Going To Cannes, But There's A Catch