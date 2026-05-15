John Abraham's Malayalam Film Is Going To Cannes, But There's A Catch

The name John Abraham instantly brings to mind the Dhoom star. But this week at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, another John Abraham is being remembered - the one who changed the language of Indian cinema with just four films.

That John Abraham was a Malayalam filmmaker. A radical. A rebel. A dreamer. A man whose work was decades ahead of its time.

And now, nearly 40 years after his swansong Amma Ariyan first shook Malayalam cinema, its restored 4K version is headed to Cannes's Classic segment for a world premiere - the only Indian feature selected for the feat at this year's festival. Punjabi short film Shadows of the Moonless Nights (Parchave Masseah Rataan De), directed by FTII student Mehar Malhotra, is the second Indian representation at Cannes in the prestigious La Cinef segment of the gala.

Here is why that matters.

Who Was John Abraham, The Filmmaker?

Not many directors become legends after making only four feature films. John Abraham did.

Born in Kerala, John Abraham studied at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he graduated with a gold medal in screenwriting and direction - though his rebellious streak meant he was reportedly suspended several times during his student years.

He began his career assisting filmmaker Mani Kaul, regarded one of the pillars of the Indian parallel cinema, on 1969's Uski Roti, but quickly carved a path that was entirely his own. John Abraham made his debut with 1972's Vidhyarthikale Ithile Ithile.

His cinema was political, restless, and deeply human. He refused to separate art from activism.

His 1977 Tamil film Agraharathile Kazhuthai, his second, was a biting satire on caste and religious hypocrisy. It won a National Award for Best Tamil Film, was banned in Tamil Nadu, and later came to be recognised as one of India's finest films.

His friends described him as someone who was brilliant and unpredictable. There are countless stories about him: travelling barefoot to the airport en route to an international film festival, gifting his jeans to a rickshaw driver who admired them, and living like a wanderer who cared little for convention.

His sister, Susan Abraham, perhaps captured him best in a memoir: "Everything that the world knows about John Abraham is right and wrong."

That contradiction was John Abraham. Impossible to define, impossible to ignore.

What Is Amma Ariyan About?

Released in 1986, Amma Ariyan (Report to Mother) is widely considered John Abraham's masterpiece.

Set against Kerala's turbulent political landscape, the film follows a group of young activists travelling to inform a mother about her son's death.

What begins as a physical journey slowly becomes something deeper - a meditation on grief, ideology, resistance, and the emotional cost of political struggle.

Blending documentary realism with fiction, Amma Ariyan broke traditional storytelling rules and became a landmark of Malayalam parallel cinema.

Its lead actor, Joy Mathew, has often recalled how making the film was unlike any conventional production.

The cast and crew helped raise money from the public, collected food from local homes, travelled with projectors, and screened the film in villages and public spaces.

That was exactly what John Abraham wanted: cinema made with the people, not just for them.

John Abraham's Revolutionary Ideas

In 1984, John founded Odessa Collective, a radical filmmaking movement built on a simple idea that ordinary people should fund and own cinema.

Long before "crowdfunding" became a buzzword, John Abraham and Odessa Collective travelled through Kerala performing street plays and screening classics like Charlie Chaplin's silent movie The Kid to raise money.

That public support funded Amma Ariyan.

Once completed, the film was screened non-commercially across Kerala - reportedly more than 10,000 times - turning it into a people's movement.

Few directors have challenged the industry's power structures as boldly as John Abraham did.

The 4K Restoration Of Amma Ariyan Heading To Cannes

Forty years later, Amma Ariyan is beginning a new chapter.

Its restored 4K version will have its world premiere under the Cannes Classics segment tomorrow, presented by Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

The restoration was carried out by Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with L'Immagine Ritrovata, Digital Film Restore Pvt Ltd, and the Odessa Collective.

The film was restored from one of only two surviving 35mm prints preserved at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

Representing the film at Cannes will be FHF founder director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, along with Amma Ariyan star actor Joy Mathew, cinematographer Venu, and editor Bina Paul.

A Filmmaker Who Never Really Left

John Abraham died in 1987. He was only 49.

His filmography was small. His influence was not.

Today, his work survives in classrooms, film clubs, political conversations, and among younger cinephiles discovering him for the first time.

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