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Aditi Rao Hydari Pairs Rs 37,000 Trench Coat With A Rs 2.5 Lakh LV Bag Ahead Of Cannes Red Carpet

Before leaving for Cannes, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the airport in a Rs 37,000 trench coat, paired with a Rs 2.5 lakh Louis Vuitton bag

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Aditi Rao Hydari Pairs Rs 37,000 Trench Coat With A Rs 2.5 Lakh LV Bag Ahead Of Cannes Red Carpet
Aditi Rao Hydari left for Cannes wearing a Rs 37,000 trench coat.
Aditi Rao Hydari/ Instagram
  • Aditi Rao Hydari wore a yellow gown by Filipino designer Michael Cinco at Cannes 2026
  • The gown featured a fitted bodice, ruffled details, 3-D flowers, and a thigh-high slit
  • She accessorised with heart-shaped gold earrings, a turquoise ring, and Kat Maconie heels
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After Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria's viral outfits, all eyes are on Aditi Rao Hydari as she is going to take over the Cannes red carpet. Following her collaboration with L'Oreal Paris, the actor has reached Cannes. 

Adiit Rao Hydari At Cannes 2026

Before her stunning appearance on the Cannes red carpet, the Heeramandi star shared a few pictures from her last-minute fittings, enjoying a meal, and applying lipstick. For her airport look, she kept it chic with a pair of embellished jeans and an olive-hued tank top. 

She completed the look with gold accessories and an overcoat. The actor left her wavy hair open, and right after landing in Cannes, she shared a story of herself indulging in a cup of coffee.

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