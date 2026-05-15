Aditi Rao Hydari Pairs Rs 37,000 Trench Coat With A Rs 2.5 Lakh LV Bag Ahead Of Cannes Red Carpet

After Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria's viral outfits, all eyes are on Aditi Rao Hydari as she is going to take over the Cannes red carpet. Following her collaboration with L'Oreal Paris, the actor has reached Cannes.

Adiit Rao Hydari At Cannes 2026

Before her stunning appearance on the Cannes red carpet, the Heeramandi star shared a few pictures from her last-minute fittings, enjoying a meal, and applying lipstick. For her airport look, she kept it chic with a pair of embellished jeans and an olive-hued tank top.

She completed the look with gold accessories and an overcoat. The actor left her wavy hair open, and right after landing in Cannes, she shared a story of herself indulging in a cup of coffee.