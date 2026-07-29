Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Look Straight Out Of A Royal Fairytale At India Couture Week 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth turned heads as they brought romance to the runway while closing Jayanti Reddy's showcase at India Couture Week (ICW) 2026. The couple walked hand in hand for the designer's latest couture collection, The Gilded Era, and ended the show with a heartwarming moment that stole the spotlight.

As the finale unfolded, Aditi made a graceful entrance before Siddharth joined her on the runway. The couple walked towards the end together, held hands and posed for the cameras. In a sweet moment, Siddharth leaned towards his wife with a smile, leaving Aditi blushing as the audience cheered.

For the showcase, Aditi looked regal in a gold and beige couture ensemble featuring a peplum-style blouse adorned with intricate sequins, zari, thread and beadwork. The off-the-shoulder blouse featured a sweetheart neckline with delicate embellished tassels along the hem and was paired with a heavily embroidered flared sharara skirt. She completed the look with a sparkling diamond choker and dainty earrings.

The diva's beauty look perfectly complemented the outfit. She opted for smoky eyes, defined brows, soft flushed cheeks and a deep plum lip, while her hair was styled in loose, soft waves tucked neatly behind her ears.

Matching Aditi's royal aesthetic, Siddharth wore a heavily embroidered beige sherwani jacket with traditional motifs paired with draped silk dhoti-style trousers. He elevated the look with a layered pearl-and-emerald necklace, adding to the heritage-inspired feel of the collection.

Married in 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have become one of the industry's most-loved couples. While the duo often make stylish appearances together, their coordinated couture looks and affectionate runway moment at ICW 2026 made this one especially memorable, serving effortless royal couple goals.

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