A Tour Of Amaal Mallik's Mumbai Home With A Piano Corner And Private Studio

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has given fans a glimpse inside his Mumbai apartment, and it reflects exactly who he is. The home is warm, simple and designed around music. Instead of flashy interiors, the apartment focuses on comfort, personal memories and spaces where creativity comes naturally.

In a recent home tour with Mashable India, Amaal showed viewers around his apartment. From a cosy living room and a green balcony to a fully-equipped music studio, every corner feels personal and practical.

A Warm And Inviting Living Room

The main door opens straight into a spacious living area that stretches all the way to a balcony. The room features wooden flooring, cream-coloured sofas and warm lighting that gives the space a cosy feel. A large television sits on a wooden feature wall opposite the seating area, while a simple glass coffee table keeps the centre uncluttered.

One wall has floating shelves, displaying framed photographs, small decorative pieces and personal keepsakes. Near the entrance, illuminated display shelves hold several trophies and awards collected over the years, adding a personal touch without making the room feel crowded. Wooden cabinets, soft lighting and hanging pendant lamps continue the warm theme seen throughout the apartment.

Near the window, Amaal has placed a piano beside a comfortable chair. It creates a quiet corner where he can sit, play and work on new melodies whenever inspiration strikes.

Balcony Filled With Plants

The living room opens into a long balcony lined with potted plants and hanging planters. A few chairs complete the space, making it a peaceful corner to unwind. The greenery adds freshness and balances the warm wooden interiors inside the home.

Music Studio For Serious Work

The apartment also has a dedicated music studio. The room features a comfortable green couch, perfect for relaxing or discussing ideas with collaborators. His workstation includes an iMac, professional studio monitors, headphones, a MIDI keyboard and other music production equipment arranged neatly for everyday use.

The home tour mentioned a bedroom, although it was not shown in the video. The apartment reportedly features an open-plan kitchen, which has not been shown in the video.

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