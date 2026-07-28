Looking For A Hair Reset? Wamiqa Gabbi's Pixie Cut Is All The Inspiration You Need

A fresh haircut has the power to completely transform a person's look. More often than not, celebrity hair makeovers end up setting the tone for the season's biggest beauty trends. Whether it's a dramatic chop or a creative new style, stars continue to inspire salon mood boards across generations.

The latest to join the list is Wamiqa Gabbi. The actress has debuted a bold pixie cut, swapping her long tresses for an edgy hairstyle that is equal parts bold and effortless.

In an Instagram video, Wamiqa gave fans a glimpse of her dramatic haircut. The clip captured her major makeover as she chopped off her long hair in favour of a tomboy-inspired pixie cut. She captioned the post, “Cheers to letting go.”

The video opens with Wamiqa at the salon, hesitating before the big chop. Moments later, she agrees to it and is seen smiling as she shows off her new look.

Before Wamiqa Gabbi, Pooja Hegde surprised fans with a fresh short haircut last month. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself embracing a new look. In the clip, she was seen running her fingers through her newly chopped short hair with a big smile.

Captioning the post, Pooja wrote, “I'm a short hair girlie now (sic)” along with a smiling face emoticon.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, recently appeared in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai opposite Varun Dhawan.

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