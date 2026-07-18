'Enhance Your Breasts': Dia Mirza Recalls Unsolicited Beauty Advice From Men

The ideal image of female beauty has often been shaped by men. While beauty standards vary across countries, one of the most common yardsticks against which women are judged is the size of their waist, breasts, and hips.

Someone with a snatched waist, large breasts, round hips, and fuller lips is often considered the most attractive. One might assume that celebrities are immune to such judgements. However, in a recent interview with She The People, Dia Mirza opened up about the unsolicited beauty advice she has received from men.

Dia Mirza On Receiving Unsolicited Beauty Advice From Men

Dia Mirza shared that she has been at the receiving end of ageism and revealed that men have often told her how she should change, "enhance" herself, or get cosmetic procedures done. "And it always comes from men," she added.

"It's never been a woman who sat me down and said, 'Go inject your lips, your lips are too thin,' or 'Enhance your breasts, they are too small.' It is always a man who tells you to do that," the actor told the publication.

When women are made to feel that their appearance does not align with conventional beauty standards, they often end up receiving unsolicited advice on how to alter their looks.

Dia Mirza added that, as someone who belongs to the entertainment industry, she has realised that the idea of advertising and selling products is often flawed. Giving an example, she questioned whether practising yoga in polluted air offers any real benefits. She further noted that exercising without having a safe space to decompress or experience peace of mind is ultimately meaningless.

Dia Mirza On Women Opting For Cosmetic Procedures

"We live in a very material world, where everything we are told is external. There is so little focus being given to the internal geography that makes up our body and mind," she said.

The actor further observed that more women are opting for cosmetic procedures today than ever before. "It's very interesting because the drivers of that industry are men, and they drive it through fear," she added.

The Sanju star said that if a woman is unhappy with her natural appearance and chooses to enhance her features, it may be because, at some point, a man has made her feel that she is not good enough or beautiful enough.

"It is terrifying," she added. The actor noted that women opting for cosmetic procedures in an attempt to change themselves often do not achieve the emotional fulfilment they are seeking. "It really does not make them feel what they should be feeling," she said.

Dia Mirza also pointed out that when one woman tells another, "You look the same," the remark may come from a place of love and appreciation, but is nevertheless rooted in ageism.

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