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Skyroot Vikram-1 Launch Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.

In a post on X, PM said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based space startup, is set to create history today with the launch of its first orbital rocket launch - Vikram 1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. This launch is seen as a major milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space sector.

The launch - named 'Mission Aagaman' - is scheduled for lift-off at 11:30 am.

The rocket will take a special message, printed on a commemorative card, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space - which says "Vande Mataram". The vehicle will also carry hundreds of cards with wishes and aspirations from people around the world.

Here are the live updates on Skyroot's Vikram 1 rocket launch:

Jul 18, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Former ISRO Chief Ahead of Vikram-1 Launch

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former Chairman S Somnath also extended his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, calling the mission a significant milestone for India's growing private space sector.

Jul 18, 2026 08:39 (IST)
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Vikram-1 Launch Updates: "Historic Frontier" Of Space Journey, Says PM Modi Ahead Of Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.

In a post on X ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.

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