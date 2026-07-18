Skyroot Vikram-1 Launch Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.
In a post on X, PM said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based space startup, is set to create history today with the launch of its first orbital rocket launch - Vikram 1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. This launch is seen as a major milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space sector.
The launch - named 'Mission Aagaman' - is scheduled for lift-off at 11:30 am.
The rocket will take a special message, printed on a commemorative card, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi into space - which says "Vande Mataram". The vehicle will also carry hundreds of cards with wishes and aspirations from people around the world.
Here are the live updates on Skyroot's Vikram 1 rocket launch:
Former ISRO Chief Ahead of Vikram-1 Launch
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former Chairman S Somnath also extended his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, calling the mission a significant milestone for India's growing private space sector.
My very best wishes to Team Skyroot Aerospace on the test launch of Mission Aagaman with Vikram-1 orbital rocket today.— Dr. S Somanath (@SomanathSpeak) July 18, 2026
This is far more than the maiden orbital flight of a rocket, it marks the arrival of India's private rocket building capability and reflects the remarkable... pic.twitter.com/KIvQpX5mDd
Vikram-1 Launch Updates: "Historic Frontier" Of Space Journey, Says PM Modi Ahead Of Launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle, describing it as a "historic new frontier" in the country's space journey and a reflection of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of India's youth.
In a post on X ahead of the launch, the Prime Minister said Vikram-1, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is India's first privately built orbital launch vehicle and is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.
A historic new frontier for India's space journey!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2026
At 11:30 AM today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle.
This four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services.... pic.twitter.com/1qFVTwNOuZ