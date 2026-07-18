Skyroot's Vikram-1 Launch: Check Where To Catch The Historic Liftoff Live

A major milestone for India's private space sector is set to unfold today as Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace prepares to launch its first orbital rocket, Vikram-1. The mission is expected to test the company's next-generation launch vehicle and could mark India's entry into the global private orbital launch market.

Skyroot Aerospace said it will be India's first private orbital launch from the historic First Launch Pad at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota.

When And Where To Watch The Launch

Mission Aagaman is set to launch today, July 18, at 11:30 am from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It will be the first test flight of Vikram-1, India's privately developed orbital launch vehicle.

People who wish to watch the launch live can tune in to Skyroot Aerospace's official YouTube channel.

Named after the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai, Vikram-1 represents the next stage of Skyroot Aerospace's journey. The mission follows the company's successful Vikram-S suborbital launch in November 2022. That mission, called Prarambh, made Skyroot the first private Indian company to launch a rocket and demonstrated that India's startup ecosystem could build credible launch vehicles.

The mission has been named "Aagaman," which means "arrival" in Sanskrit. It marks India's arrival on the global stage with a privately developed rocket capable of reaching orbit.

The company said Mission Aagaman is intended to validate the performance of Skyroot's orbital launch vehicle and key technologies during flight. The test is expected to provide important data on the rocket's capabilities as the company moves forward with its orbital launch programme.