10 Big Firsts Of Vikram-1 And Mission Aagaman By Skyroot

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 and Mission Aagaman are ready for liftoff at 11.30 am from Sriharikota today. Here are the ten historic firsts taking India's private space dream to orbit.

1. India's First Privately Developed Orbital Launch Vehicle

Vikram-1 is India's first privately developed rocket designed to place satellites into orbit. Its launch marks a major milestone in the country's transition from government-led to industry-led space missions.

2. First Mission To Attempt Orbit By An Indian Space Startup

Mission Aagaman is the maiden orbital test flight of Skyroot Aerospace. It represents the first attempt by an Indian private company to reach orbit with its rocket.

3. India's First All-Carbon Composite Orbital Rocket

Vikram-1 is described as India's first orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure. The material is lighter and stronger than conventional rocket-grade steel, helping improve performance.

4. India's First 100 Per Cent 3D-Printed Engine On An Orbital Vehicle

The Orbital Adjustment Module on Vikram-1 is powered by a fully 3D-printed liquid engine. This is the first time such an engine is being used on an Indian orbital launch vehicle.

5. India's Longest Monolithic Carbon Composite Rocket Stage

The first stage of Vikram-1 is the country's longest monolithic carbon composite rocket stage. It showcases advances in indigenous composite manufacturing and aerospace engineering.

6. First Ultra-Low-Shock Pneumatic Separation System of Its Kind in India

Vikram-1 uses advanced pneumatic systems to separate rocket stages and payload fairings. The company says this technology is a first of its kind in the Indian launch vehicle ecosystem.

7. First Dedicated Space Debris Removal Demonstration On An Indian Private Orbital Launch

Among the payloads is the EMBRACE mission carrying robotic arm technology designed for future space debris removal. This makes Aagaman a platform for testing technologies aimed at cleaning Earth's crowded orbital environment.

8. First Indian Private Orbital Launch To Carry A Micro Art Tribute To Scientific Icons

The mission carries a miniature gold rocket containing micro sculptures of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Sir CV Raman and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It is a unique fusion of art, science and national scientific heritage.

9. First Indian Private Orbital Rocket To Carry A Space-Bound Lab-Grown Diamond

Vikram-1 will carry Cosmic Bloom, a lab-grown diamond, being sent into orbit as an artistic payload. The mission combines commercial access to space with cultural and creative expression.

10. First Orbital Mission To Carry The Prime Minister's Message To Space

Mission Aagaman will fly a card carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes with the message 'Vandee Matram' along with hundreds of greetings from supporters around the world. The message symbolically links India's expanding space ambitions with the aspirations of its citizens.