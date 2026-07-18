Mission Aagaman: Vikram-1 Carries Signatures Of Its Makers Into Space

As Skyroot Aerospace prepares for the launch of its Vikram-1 rocket under Mission Aagaman, the company has revealed a unique tribute to the people behind the project. The Vikram-1 rocket carries the signatures of the engineers, technicians and team members who helped design, build and prepare the vehicle for launch.

Sharing the update, Skyroot said every signature on the rocket belongs to someone who played a role in making the mission possible. The company described the gesture as a way to honour the collective effort behind India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle.

With the launch, the signatures of the people who worked on the rocket will travel into space along with Mission Aagaman.

The initiative highlights the contributions of hundreds of professionals whose work often remains behind the scenes but is essential to the success of a space mission.

Mission Aagaman marks a major milestone for Skyroot Aerospace as it aims to become the first Indian private company to place a rocket into orbit. The mission is expected to demonstrate the capabilities of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle and strengthen India's growing private space sector.