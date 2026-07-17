15-Year-Old National Level Shooter Goes Missing, Last Seen At Howrah Station

Police in West Bengal are searching for a 15-year-old national-level shooter who has been missing since Thursday afternoon after she left her home in Howrah. Damayanti Sen, a resident of Umacharan Bhattacharjee Lane in central Howrah, had been selected for national team trials and was active in state shooting circles.

She left her house on Thursday afternoon to buy household items and did not return. Her family reported her missing at the local police station after searches among friends, shooting associates and relatives yielded no information.

CCTV footage from Howrah Station shows her moving between platforms four and five on Thursday. That is the last confirmed sighting. Officers said they are working to establish her movements after she was captured on camera. She had her mobile phone with her when she left home.

Her parents told police that Damayanti followed a strict routine, rising early each day for practice following her selection for the national trials. They said there had been no recent disagreements within the family.

"Today at 10 o'clock in the morning, on platforms number 4 and 5 of Howrah station, my daughter Damyanti Sen was seen for the last time. Since then, she cannot be found anymore. She was wearing a pink colored half t-shirt and half pants. If any kind-hearted person can find him or knows any information about him, please contact the following number immediately," Damayanti's mother posted on social media.

By Friday morning, the teenager had still not been located. Family members, neighbours and fellow shooters expressed concern over her sudden disappearance.

A missing persons report has been filed, and police say they are treating the case seriously.

