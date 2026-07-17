Bangladesh Protesters Seek Death For Kolkata MLA Over Airport Mosque Row

The controversy surrounding the proposed relocation of the historic Bankra Mosque inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has now spilt across the border, with protests being held in Bangladesh, where demonstrators allegedly raised life-threatening slogans against BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar.

A protest rally was organised in Bangladesh by local residents and several Muslim organisations following reports of restrictions on Friday prayers at the Bankra Mosque, also known as the Gouripur Jama Masjid, located within the Kolkata Airport premises.

During the demonstration, protesters were seen carrying banners opposing what they described as a "conspiracy" to remove the historic mosque and demanding that religious practices be allowed to continue. Videos circulating on social media also purportedly show protesters raising slogans of "Sourav Sikdar ko phaasi do" (Hang Sourav Sikdar), directly targeting the BJP legislator from West Bengal.

Who Is Sourav Sikdar?

Sourav Sikdar is a BJP MLA from Dumdum North Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas. His constituency includes the airport area where the Bankra Mosque is located. In recent days, he has been among the most vocal political leaders supporting the relocation of the mosque, arguing that its presence inside the airport premises poses serious operational and national security concerns.

Why Did The Controversy Begin?

The row intensified after airport authorities temporarily suspended namaz at the Bankra Mosque for three days beginning Saturday, citing renovation work. Around the same time, the West Bengal government announced its decision to relocate the over 130-year-old mosque, stating that national security and airport expansion required the move.

The mosque is situated approximately 165 metres from the airport's secondary runway and is believed to predate the construction of Kolkata Airport itself.

According to aviation authorities, the structure affects flight operations, limits future runway expansion and delays the installation of advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS) equipment essential for safer aircraft operations.

Sourav Sikdar's Security Argument

Defending the proposed relocation, Sourav Sikdar said the issue extends far beyond politics and concerns the strategic importance of eastern India's largest airport.

"There is a mosque located right in the middle of the runway area at Kolkata Airport. Because of its location, two runways cannot be fully utilised," Sikdar said.

He noted that Kolkata Airport serves not only eastern India but also acts as the closest international gateway for Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

"The presence of the mosque has affected airport traffic, reduced potential revenue and deprived people of employment opportunities," he said.

The BJP MLA also raised security concerns over unrestricted access to the mosque.

"People entering the mosque do not require airport passes or background verification. To enter this area, only an Aadhaar card is required. An airport is a highly secured installation. Even airport staff require biometric passes with photographs, whereas people can enter the mosque without similar verification," Sikdar argued.

He further stated that the movements of top constitutional authorities, including the chief minister and prime minister, take place through Kolkata Airport, making security an overriding priority.

State Government Defends Decision

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday defended the government's decision, saying national security takes precedence over every other consideration.

Adhikari clarified that while the government respects all religious practices, installations of geopolitical and strategic importance cannot keep unrestricted access open to outsiders.

"The government has no intention of interfering with religious beliefs, but security cannot be compromised," he said, rejecting allegations made by opposition parties.

Cross-Border Political Flashpoint

The emergence of protests in Bangladesh has added an international dimension to what began as a local administrative and security issue in West Bengal.

The life-threatening slogans directed at an elected Indian legislator are likely to trigger political reactions, even as the debate over balancing religious sentiments, airport infrastructure and national security continues to intensify.