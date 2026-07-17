Gujarat's Lion Paradox: Why Big Cat Boom Poses A New Test For Authorities

Gujarat's lion success story presents a paradox. Even as the state's lion population continues to rise, so do incursions into human settlements around the Greater Gir landscape. A spate of encounters in recent months has left local communities anxious and forest authorities on high alert.

Prides of lions are increasingly stepping out of their traditional sanctuary boundaries, wandering into agricultural fields, open grasslands, and coastal areas. This outward migration has led to regular interactions with rural residents, testing the long-standing bond of coexistence that has historically defined this region.

A series of incidents over the last few months has brought the issue to the forefront of the local administration. In March, a five-year-old boy lost his life after being attacked by a lioness in Amreli district. The tension escalated further in June when a 29-year-old restaurant employee was fatally mauled by a pride in the same district. By July, the friction intensified: A cattle herder in Bhavnagar was pinned to the ground by an Asiatic lion for nearly 30 minutes before being rescued on July 7; a 21-year-old man lost his life on July 8 during an unauthorised forest entry in Amreli linked to illegal lion watching; and most recently, on July 11, a 12-year-old boy was tragically dragged away and killed near the Ambaji Temple in Junagadh district.

For the residents living on the immediate fringes of these habitats, the daily realities of this territorial expansion have rewritten the rules of rural life. Karansinh Jhala, a resident of Junagadh, explains how his community has adapted to the increased wildlife presence: "In our village, we have increased patrolling and also installed cameras outside homes. We don't let children alone outside at night. If we have to travel at night, we keep sticks or any weapon with us. In recent times, there has been an increase in cases where lions are entering the village and attacking our cattle, dogs, and people."

Further east, farmers and livestock owners say encounters with lions have gone from rare to routine. Jayeshbhai Vala from Amreli describes the current situation facing his village: "For us now, it has become very routine that lions enter our village. Earlier, this was not the case. We know how to stay with lions. We don't harass them. Some outsiders do it, and we have to pay the price for it. Our livestock and cattle are always in danger. Dogs are the easy targets. Conflict has increased in the past."

The Behavioural Paradigm Shift

Behind the immediate crisis sits a remarkable conservation achievement that has brought the species to a critical ecological crossroads. While wildlife populations are shrinking globally, the Asiatic lion has staged an extraordinary recovery.

According to the 16th Asiatic Lion Population Estimation conducted in 2025, the number of these big cats has surged to 891 individuals, marking a 214 per cent increase -- nearly tripling the population recorded in 1990. Concurrently, the territory occupied by these lions has expanded by a staggering 430 per cent, spreading across five designated protected zones: Gir National Park, Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Paniya Sanctuary, Mitiyala Sanctuary, and the Girnar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Experts note that the physical constraints of jungle land are not the main problem driving this conflict. The core crisis is behavioural. Humans are increasingly interfering in the private time of these big cats, particularly during their critical mating periods when their need for absolute privacy and isolation is a biological necessity. This problem is made worse by illegal tourism activities and reckless human behaviour.

The balance between strict enforcement and community protection forms the core of the state's vision for the future of the Asiatic lion.

Speaking to NDTV, Gujarat Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia outlined the structural approach being implemented to manage this dynamic. "Several SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) are being put in place. There is a policy of zero tolerance against those who tease the lions, and strict action will be taken against them. We are actively sensitising the public and providing proper training to the local communities. They are being taught exactly what to do and what not to do when they encounter a lion. Proper territory marking is being carried out, and check posts are being established at various sensitive locations to eliminate conflict. We are using radio-tagging, radio collars, and camera surveillance to keep a close watch on their movements from above," he said.

"It is highly essential for people to be aware. Lions will never attack anyone unnecessarily. We must not tease them or get in their path; we must let them live their lives. It is a matter of great pride for Gujarat that the number of lions is continuously increasing. While wildlife numbers are decreasing in other parts of the world, in Gujarat, the population is steadily rising, which is wonderful. We need more support from the people to encourage this success story," Modhwadia added.

Technology, Enforcement, Zero Tolerance For Digital Harassment

To address this escalating friction, the Gujarat forest department has rolled out a strict, technology-driven framework designed to manage predator movements and ensure public safety. To resolve the deeper ecological questions, authorities have partnered with the Wildlife Institute of India to conduct a scientific investigation into lion behaviour outside core zones, analysing movement corridors, prey availability, and habitat usage to determine why certain prides have recently exhibited unusually aggressive behaviour.

On the administrative front, the government has placed a complete freeze on granting permissions for new commercial hotels and resorts within the Greater Gir region. Special enforcement teams are actively identifying and demolishing illegal commercial homestays that host unauthorised wildlife tourism, late-night DJ parties, or illegal lion shows.

Recent high court disclosures revealed that nearly 387 of the 501 inspected hospitality units around Gir were operating without mandatory permissions, prompting a massive cleanup drive by the revenue and forest departments. Concurrently, the state is funding field interventions like the distribution of solar-powered electric fencing, bio-fencing, and boundary walls to protect agricultural fields, alongside the installation of artificial waterholes inside the forest to keep wildlife within safe zones.

Field monitoring has also received a significant technological upgrade. The department has deployed thermal drone surveillance to track prides in the dark, built permanent wildlife check posts at vulnerable boundary points, and stationed dedicated forest trackers along high-traffic routes like the Girnar pilgrimage trail.

To minimise sudden encounters, pilgrim movement is managed in structured, staggered groups escorted by trained guides. Furthermore, the state has supported the construction of elevated watch platforms (machans), allowing farmers to safely guard their crops and livestock above the ground, while streamlining direct financial aid to victims of cattle deaths and injuries to minimise economic distress.

Parallel to these field measures is a strict legal crackdown on the disruptive culture of social media harassment. Forest officials formed a Special Investigation Team to monitor digital platforms for videos showing individuals chasing lions in cars or using high-beam motorcycle flashes for online engagement. The department has established a policy of zero tolerance, filing formal FIRs (First Information Reports) under the strict, non-bailable provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Suspects face immediate arrest and are remanded to judicial custody rather than granted quick bail, with vehicles and smartphones seized. Electronics are routinely sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to recover deleted files and metadata. Local courts have supported these actions, consistently rejecting bail applications for those caught organising illegal night safaris or chasing the big cats for digital likes.

The Last Fortress Of The Wild Kings

Despite these growing friction points, the demographic expansion has permanently shifted the wildlife map of Saurashtra. Amreli has now emerged as the primary capital for the subspecies, hosting 339 lions -- roughly 38 per cent of the entire global population. Gir Somnath follows closely with 222 lions, while Junagadh holds the third spot with 191.

During the 2025 census across 358 recorded locations, only 55.78 per cent of the lions were found inside designated forests. The remaining 44.22 per cent have actively established themselves in non-forest landscapes, including wastelands, riverine corridors, plantations, and coastal shrublands along the Arabian Sea coast.

The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica) survives today only in Gujarat, making it one of the world's rarest and most strictly protected big cats. This magnificent predator differs from its African counterparts through distinct evolutionary traits. Physically, the Asiatic lion is distinguished by a prominent, longitudinal fold of skin running along its belly, bushier elbow tufts, and a larger tail tassel. Adult males measure over 2.5 metres (8 feet) in length and weigh between 115 to 200 kg.

Capable of reaching speeds up to 65 km/h over short distances, their social structures are uniquely adapted; they form much smaller prides than African lions, their males are generally less active than females, and the lionesses primarily shoulder the responsibility of caring for the cubs.

Add image caption here

Located roughly 65 kilometres southeast of Junagadh, the Gir National Park ecosystem serves as the ultimate sanctuary for the subspecies. First declared a wildlife sanctuary on September 18, 1965, the total protected area spans 1,412 square kilometres. This is divided into a strictly guarded National Park core area covering 258 square kilometres, and an adjoining 1,153 square kilometres designated as the Gir Sanctuary. This hyper-diverse landscape is home to more than 40 mammal species and approximately 425 bird species.

Behavioural Challenges On The Ground

Veteran foresters have spent decades managing the complex terrain of the Gir ecosystem. Dushyant Vasavada, the retired chief conservator of Gujarat forests, shared his insights on the behavioural challenges observed on the ground.

"Human teasing and the active harassment of lions are definitely on the rise. In sensitive areas like Girnar, people constantly disturb the animals, particularly during their mating season, when their privacy is severely affected. The growing population of the lions itself is not the actual problem. The issue is not their numbers, but rather the preservation and condition of their habitat, specifically the jungles and grasslands they rely on. There is a critical disconnect in how humans interact with lions when the animals venture outside of protected forest areas," he said.

He further added, "We need extensive education on how humans should behave around lions, and people must learn proper conduct and respect. I want to specifically target the menace of illegal night safaris and the trend of making social media reels. People use high-beam flashes from motorcycles and jeeps to chase and record the animals, but they must understand that lions are not meant for making reels. Instead, there must be mutual respect between humans and these wild animals.

For Vasavada, the solution lies as much in changing public attitudes towards lions as in strengthening conservation measures. "Looking at their basic needs, just like the human necessity for food, clothing, and shelter, lions simply require food, shelter, and safety. This balance is disrupted when domestic cattle are left loose, altering their natural prey dynamics. Ultimately, we need a fundamental shift in human behaviour and respect towards the species. The public must follow the guidance of the forest department regarding what to do and what not to do, and we need an absolute end to illegal lion shows and nocturnal safaris," he said.

The ongoing journey of the Asiatic lion remains a prominent symbol of conservation success, demonstrating what can be achieved through decades of dedicated protection and community tolerance.

By combining technology-driven monitoring, strict enforcement, and greater public awareness, Gujarat is seeking to ensure that both people and lions can coexist safely across the landscape.