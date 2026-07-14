Jhapatpara Or Islampura? Gujarat Residents Confused Over Locality's Name

A name on paper has become the centre of a dispute in Gujarat's Patan district after residents of Jhapatpara discovered that official records and identity documents allegedly identify their locality as "Islampura."

The revelation has sparked questions over when the change occurred, who authorised it, and why locals were never informed.

This unexpected administrative shift has left the residents facing severe difficulties and bureaucratic complications in their daily lives.

The residents discovered this major alteration only recently when government officials arrived in the locality to conduct a routine survey. Upon checking their official papers, the community was stunned to find that the historical name Jhapatpara had been completely erased and replaced with Islampura.

What has intensified the controversy is the revelation that no official proposal, resolution, or formal request was ever submitted or passed by any local authority to initiate this name change, raising serious questions about how the transformation occurred on official records.

Local residents have alleged that while the area was historically occupied by Hindu families, the demographic composition shifted over time as members of the Muslim community migrated and settled in the area.

They claim that because the Muslim population became a majority in the locality, the name was deliberately changed to reflect an Islamic identity. This has led to a major dispute, with citizens demanding to know on what legal or documentary basis the government administration altered the names on their essential identification papers.

The unauthorised rebranding of Jhapatpara to Islampura has raised a series of sharp questions targeting the local administration and government systems.

The community is demanding to know who intentionally altered the name, what supporting evidence or documents were used by the authorities to justify the change, and how such an administrative lapse went unnoticed by higher officials.

Furthermore, serious questions are being raised regarding the exact current population, the number of external migrants who moved into the area, and whose internal collusion facilitated this change.

Amid the controversy over the alleged renaming of Jhapatpara as Islampura, local residents have opposed the move.

Imtiyaz Rehman Khan, a local resident said, "This is purposely being done to affect the Hindu Muslim unity in our area. Hindu Muslim live in harmony and peace here. This place will be known as Jhapatpara only. And never it will be called Islampura. We appeal to officials to look into the matter."