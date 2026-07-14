Harassed, Chased, Attacked: How Nashik Family's Picnic Turned Into Nightmare

- A family of eight faced harassment at Bhavli Dam in Igatpuri during a picnic outing
- Two men sexually harassed a woman, prompting the family to confront them
- The men and others assaulted the family and chased them for nearly 20 kilometers
A family of eight had gone for a Sunday outing to the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Igatpuri town in Nashik. Little did they know their picnic would turn into a nightmare.
A group of men allegedly sexually harassed one of the women in the group. When her husband objected, the men assaulted the family, chased them for nearly 20 kilometers and attacked their car with sticks and iron rods.
The dispute began when two men at the site allegedly whistled at and sexually harassed a woman from the family. When the family objected, the accused turned aggressive.
"We had gone for a picnic. We had our food, played in the water, and then we were leaving. That's when two people there called out my name and started harassing me," the victim said while narrating her family's ordeal.
Harassed, Chased, Car Attacked: How A Family's Picnic Turned Into NightmareJuly 14, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/HbZzGFm9Sg pic.twitter.com/sYSKym5VaV
"I scolded the men. My husband also confronted them and asked why they were harassing a woman in a public place."
The angry men then abused the family and were soon joined by others who ran food stalls nearby.
"Soon there were 8-10 men and they all charged at us," the victim said.
The family tried to pacify the situation and walk away, but the men were in no mood to let go.
An argument ensued and the group continued abusing the family.
"After a little confrontation, we tried to leave. When we moved in our car, they blocked us and started smashing our car windows. They then chased us for nearly 20 kilometers. They damaged our car completely with iron rods. The car is completely destroyed."
There were children in the car when the men attacked it.
"The children are still so scared," she said.
On the family's complaint, Igatpuri police have identified six of the accused and are questioning them. A hunt is on for the rest.
The family also alleged that the men snatched a gold chain from the neck of the victim's husband during the tussle.
One member also lost her mobile phone. Police are trying to trace the location of the phone.
(With Inputs From Pranjal Kulkarni)
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