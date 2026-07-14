Harassed, Chased, Attacked: How Nashik Family's Picnic Turned Into Nightmare

A family of eight had gone for a Sunday outing to the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Igatpuri town in Nashik. Little did they know their picnic would turn into a nightmare.

A group of men allegedly sexually harassed one of the women in the group. When her husband objected, the men assaulted the family, chased them for nearly 20 kilometers and attacked their car with sticks and iron rods.

The dispute began when two men at the site allegedly whistled at and sexually harassed a woman from the family. When the family objected, the accused turned aggressive.

"We had gone for a picnic. We had our food, played in the water, and then we were leaving. That's when two people there called out my name and started harassing me," the victim said while narrating her family's ordeal.