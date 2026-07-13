Nashik Family Chased 15 km, Car Damaged After Resisting Sexual Harassment

A family's Sunday outing to the Bhavli Dam and waterfall area in Nashik's Igatpuri town turned into a nightmare after they were attacked by a group of men for objecting to the sexual harassment of a female family member. The accused not only assaulted the family but also chased them for nearly 15 kilometres and damaged their car.

The dispute began when a group at the site whistled at and sexually harassed a woman member of the Bhagwat family. When the family objected to this behaviour, the situation escalated, and the accused turned aggressive.

They chased the family's car and launched an attack. They attempted to beat the family members with wooden sticks and iron rods and severely vandalised their vehicle.

The Bhagwat family said that as soon as the attack began, they sped away from the scene to save their lives. However, the accused chased the family's car for approximately 10 to 15 kilometres, attempting to attack them at various points along the way. The family was left in a state of sheer terror due to the incident.

Following the incident, a case has been registered in Nashik based on the victims' complaint.

Currently, joint teams from the Nashik city and rural police are searching for the accused who are on the run, and the matter is being investigated.

