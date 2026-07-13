Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Hospitalised With COVID, Says "China <i>Se Aaya Mera Dost</i>"

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer revealed the news on Sunday, July 12, through a video recorded at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He shared the update with fans in a light-hearted manner.

Jaan, the son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, confirmed his diagnosis on social media. However, he did not disclose when his symptoms began or how long he is expected to remain under medical observation.

Sharing the video, Jaan chose humour over concern and wrote, "China se aaya mera dost. Covid ko salaam karo."

He also joked about his hospital stay and outfit, adding, "Fit check - Wearing my favourite designer: Kokilaben. Checked in for: COVID from Wuhan."

Take a look at the post below:

The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with wishes for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Slaying that look. Godspeed recovery, my bro," while another commented, "Get well soon, JAAN. Take care."

Kumar Sanu is one of Bollywood's most celebrated playback singers, known for delivering several chart-topping songs in the 1990s. He has won multiple accolades during his career and remains a popular figure in the Indian music industry. His son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, followed in his footsteps. Jaan has also built a career as a singer and frequently shares updates about his music and personal life with fans on social media. He gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 14.



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