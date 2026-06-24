Alka Yagnik's 'Difficult Health' Post Gets Best Wishes From Kumar Sanu, Shaan, And Others: 'Please Come Back'

Alka Yagnik was conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan on June 23. The veteran singer received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Soon after the ceremony, Alka Yagnik shared a long note on Instagram expressing her gratitude, along with a detailed update on her health condition.

About Alka Yagnik's Post

Alka Yagnik wrote about her health, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health issues, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way." Check the full post below:

Celebs React To Alka Yagnik's Post

Celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

Kumar Sanu, who has been Alka Yagnik's playback partner in several hit songs, wrote, "Very well deserved Alka! God bless you." Singer Shaan commented, "Most deserved, Alka Ji!!! You are our pride and joy!!! And nothing would please your fans more than you finding your health and wellbeing back and finding the confidence and motivation to come back to regale us with your voice like only you can!!"

Ila Arun wrote, "So proud of you," whereas Bhumi Pednekar, Veer Pahariya, and singer Aditi Singh Sharma reacted with emoticons. Singer Akriti Kakkar added, "Nobody deserves it more than you. Our undisputed queen - praying for your smiles and good health always."

"Heartiest congratulations, Alkaji. God bless you," wrote Sudesh Bhosle.

Talking about Alka Yagnik's health condition, the legendary singer had earlier made headlines when she revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. In June 2024, she shared a picture of herself and explained how she lost her hearing completely after stepping off a flight, leaving fans concerned about her health.

About Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. She is the most popular music artist of all time on YouTube, with mentions in the Guinness World Records for 17 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020. As of 2026, she continues to be the most-streamed weekly music artist on the platform.

Over the years, she has won numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards, two Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, and seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

Her timeless songs such as Ek Do Teen, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Taal Se Taal Mila continue to remain fan favourites, cementing her legacy as one of the finest playback singers in Indian cinema.



Also Read: Veteran Singer Alka Yagnik Honoured With Padma Bhushan