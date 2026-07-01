From Alka Yagnik To Arijit Singh, What Ails India's Biggest Music Superstars

The music industry, a world of its own within the Bollywood bubble, has been going through tough times since early 2026. Attention intensified when Alka Yagnik, who has been battling a rare hearing-loss condition, was seen in public after years to receive her Padma Bhushan. Clips of the veteran singer looking frail rapidly went viral on social media, prompting conversations about how many of our favourite singers and composers are hitting a low point - and how that is unleashing an uncalled-for silence in the music realm.

Alka Yagnik is not the only case to trigger this discussion. Sonu Nigam recently opened up about suffering from a compressed neck and the extensive medical evaluations he has undergone. He has had to rely heavily on muscle relaxants and painkillers to soothe strained muscles and nerves, which has invariably impacted his throat, since vocal cords and neck muscles are intricately entwined.

Veteran South Indian playback singer Sujatha Mohan has also spoken about her debilitating throat problem that significantly sidelined her singing career.

If these medical emergencies were not worrying enough - especially when senses like hearing and the functioning of the throat play such a crucial role for any singer - we also have fan favourites such as Arijit Singh and Pritam, who have announced a sort of break from the commercial side of their music careers.

This points to a larger trend. While Alka Yagnik's and Sonu Nigam's situations are unfortunate, Pritam's and Arijit Singh's decisions are voluntary. Is it exhaustion? Or a renewed drive to pursue something more personal, more driven by passion?

NDTV spoke to industry veterans to get their views on the changing landscape of Bollywood's music industry.

In an exclusive conversation, versatile playback singer Mahalaxmi Iyer, who has sung across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, joined Gino Banks, a celebrated drummer renowned for blending jazz, rock, fusion and Bollywood, and experienced sound designer and recording engineer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, whose recent acclaimed work includes Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Why The Farewell?

Arijit Singh, the pioneering voice behind countless heartbreak songs and many peppy tracks for this generation, shook the nation when he announced he would no longer take assignments as a playback vocalist. His "retirement" unleashed an emotional outpouring on social media from fans who have crooned to his melodies for years.

Composer Pritam, on his 55th birthday in June 2026, shared a reflective Instagram note explaining that he would give himself time off to explore untraversed paths. Setting aside the deadly combination of Arijit Singh and Pritam, the latter did mention the reason behind the Kesariya singer 'quitting' was due to creative exhaustion.

Ace singer Mahalaxmi Iyer concurs. She says sometimes it's burnout, and sometimes it's the pressure of churning out constant chartbusters to satisfy producers' whims, which can take a toll. The singer has over the years given us incredible songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Bol Na Halke Halke, Falak Tak, to name a few.

Mahalaxmi Iyer tells NDTV, "Sometimes, like any other profession, there is burnout. Someone like Arijit probably felt too pressured by the same kind of output day in, day out. He is still the number-one male singer today, but the pressure of constantly having to deliver - or even not being able to do something else he wants to - meant less time for other pursuits, because production houses and music directors converge on that one person."

She continues, "You have to be available. So it was a very conscious decision for him to move away and do something else. The pool of singers and opportunities has become very big. As a capable musician, he has learnt a lot and was already exploring. It was a wonderful time for him to branch out and do his own thing."

The veteran singer expresses sympathy for Alka Yagnik's hearing condition, calling it "unfortunate and something all singing artists fear".

"Some artists, like Pritam, want to take a break because it sometimes gets too much," she adds. "I, too, have consciously taken a backseat at times. It's a conscious decision to be choosy so I can do better justice to what I'm doing. Typically, when a singer or music director becomes popular, everybody converges on them, and the pressure becomes too much."

She explains how times have changed and many artists now do a lot of live shows, which they enjoy and want to pursue more deeply.

Drummer Gino Banks believes it's a mix of tiredness and a desire to start anew. "From a musician's point of view, there are two ways to work. One is commercial work - you do it to make money, as a job. There's also the side where you make music you really love, irrespective of finance, for the love of it. Some people reach a point where they've done the music they wanted to. Also, the toll on the voice can be drastic if you've been performing for a long time without a break."

The Debate On Overexposure To Loud Music And Headphones

Circling back to Alka Yagnik, she has refrained from recording sessions, concerts and public events since revealing her struggle with sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) after a viral attack. She warned younger musicians about prolonged, excessive headphone use at high volume or overexposure to booming music, which can cause permanent damage to the inner ear.

Recording engineer and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, with extensive experience spanning four decades, offers a measured view. "Overuse or abuse of any kind of headphones or speakers does carry a certain risk. But I haven't come across many singers who developed hearing conditions solely because of headphones; they mainly use headphones for dubs, not all day. It's only when they record songs in studios."

He adds, "If you're listening at very high volumes in studios, there is a risk of gradual hearing loss."

Both Gino Banks and Bishwadeep Chatterjee note how music in Bollywood is often very loud. Gino says, "The irony is that commercial Bollywood music, even though it's not heavy music, is played really loudly. That can affect your hearing. From a drummer's perspective, drums are loud, so when you practise you should protect your hearing with earplugs or in-ear monitors. On stage, you must ensure monitor levels are not too high."

Bishwadeep adds, "As Indians we prefer loud music. When we work, we are advised to monitor at 85 decibels because, technically, hearing is relatively flat in that range. If you listen louder, the highs increase; if you listen softer, recordings and mixes sound less sharp. 85 decibels is standard and should not hurt listeners at that volume."

He agrees with Alka Yagnik that limited earphone use is wise, noting that he now avoids wearing headphones for too long to "save his ears" and gets periodic ENT checks. "There are cases of hearing damage in the industry, but I have not seen many caused solely by excessive headphone use. It could be genetic, but you must avoid phenomenally loud levels."

Mahalaxmi Iyer also prefers listening to music on speakers rather than earphones and advises against overexposure. "It's not recommended at all," she says.

Live Concerts And Riyaaz

For singers, riyaaz is fundamental. In simple terms, it is like a physical workout for the throat that builds vocal endurance, expands range and refines breath support. Mahalaxmi Iyer emphasises its importance.

"And as far as vocal cords are concerned, irrespective of whether you've learned classical music, basic vocal exercises - good breathing, pranayama, yoga, long notes - are very common and important. Some riyaaz is essential, irrespective of how much you've learned," she says.

Regarding live shows and hours of exposure to booming music, Bishwadeep notes, "Overall loudness depends on the venue and how big it is. We should research setting levels for venues better. For professionals, studios are the quietest places - soundproof, no external noise, only listening to music."

Gino Banks points out that volumes at concerts abroad are often lower than in India, and technical settings are quite advanced here. "There's a sound engineer handling the stage. They feed the singer what they have in their in-ear monitors via a wireless bodypack, which has a volume control. Singers must ensure that isn't too loud, because prolonged high levels cause damage in the long run."

These experts deliver a clear message about where and when to stop, and how precautions can be a saving grace. While fans await Alka Yagnik's hoped-for comeback and crave more music from Pritam and Arijit Singh, here's hoping Bollywood's music industry re-engineers itself and returns to its former glory.

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