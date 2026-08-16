"Don't Want To Lose This": Anurag Kashyap On Marriage With 20-Year-Younger Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his future with girlfriend Shubhra Shetty. In a recent conversation with Janice Sequeira, Anurag and Shubhra spoke about their relationship, their age gap and the changes they have seen over the years.

The couple has been together for nearly a decade. When asked if marriage was on the cards, Anurag said Shubhra does not believe in marriage. For him, however, being with her matters more than putting a label on their relationship.

“I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There's a lot in life. What is an old man's insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if it doesn't happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I'm happy with anything. I don't want to lose this,” the filmmaker said.

Shubhra also shared a personal memory from the early days of their relationship. She recalled that the two were deeply in love and in their honeymoon phase when she mentioned that being in love was on her bucket list. She even said she would be happy to die after experiencing it.

The comment, however, affected Anurag in a way she did not expect. He became emotional and told her that before meeting her, he had never really been scared of dying. For the first time, he felt he had found something he wanted to live for.

Shubhra later described it as the sweetest way of looking at their relationship.

The couple has also faced attention over their age difference. Anurag is 53, while Shubhra revealed that she is in her 30s. He admitted that he became more conscious of the gap as the years passed.

Anurag Kashyap said, “We've had our moments. We have been self-conscious. I've been more conscious.. And not just more conscious, at one point, I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn't look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that's when I became slightly conscious.”

Shubhra had earlier worked as an assistant director at Anurag's production company, Phantom Films. The filmmaker was first photographed with her in 2015. The couple reportedly confirmed their relationship in 2018.

Before Shubhra, Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They separated in 2009 after six years of marriage and share a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. Anurag later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011. The couple separated after four years.