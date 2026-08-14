"Just For The Fans": Divyenndu On Munna Bhaiya's <i>Mirzapur</i> Return

Mirzapur's story is moving from the streaming platform to cinemas, and one of its most loved characters is making a comeback. Divyenndu is back as Munna Bhaiya and for him, stepping into Munna's shoes again is not just another acting job.

The actor says the comeback has stirred up many emotions, including excitement and nervousness. After playing a character that became so popular with viewers, he is now wondering how fans will react to seeing Munna again.

Divyenndu also feels that returning to the character is like coming back to an old chapter of his life. He hopes he has done justice to Munna Bhaiya once again.

Most importantly, he sees the film as a special gift for the fans who kept the character alive.

As per Telegraph India, Divyenndu said, “To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle. I'm both excited and nervous at the same time. How would people react and see Munna coming back, whether I've done justice to it or not. So, it's a bag full of emotions but above everything, I think this one is just for the fans.”

The actor explained that he likes to make his characters feel “more relatable and human” for audiences to understand. Instead of playing a role in a simple way, he “likes to take risks.” He enjoys trying new things and believes audiences have supported him whenever he has experimented with his roles.

Divyenndu said he has been lucky to receive strong and important roles throughout his career. He is also thankful to the writers and filmmakers who trust him with such challenging characters.

Alongside Divyenndu, the Mirzapur Movie, set to release on September 4, also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Talang.