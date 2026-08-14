Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan "Very Mature Child" After First Collaboration In <i>Haiwaan</i>

Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan are collaborating for the first time in the upcoming psychological thriller Haiwaan. Ahead of the film's release, Priyadarshan spoke about his experience of working with Saif and praised the actor for the manner he approaches the character.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan talked about Saif and shared, “I found him as a very mature child because he has a lot of questions every time, and of course, every actor has the right question, but the moment it is answered, he just obeys you.

“After two days, I found that there was no question, so I asked him in the morning, ‘Any questions?' He said, ‘No sir, now I know what you want to shoot.' So that actually builds our confidence with each other, and that is the way it went on.”

Talking about Saif's nature on the sets, the filmmaker continued, “Saif is too committed. I have noticed one wonderful thing about him, which is very difficult to see today. In between the shots, he only reads books; I've never seen him on his phone, and he only reads books in between the shots.

“Then I found that he's a voracious reader and has amazing knowledge about things around the world. This is something I found very interesting. You can talk to him on many subjects.”

Declaring himself a Pataudi fan, Priyadarshan revealed that he loved having conversations with Saif. “I could discuss a lot of things with him because I am a huge Nawab Pataudi fan, so I spent a lot of time with him. He also gifted me a nice book with an autograph, so I really enjoyed being with him,” he shared.

“I found him a very obedient actor, a little greedy but a very obedient actor, so that is the best part about him. I think he developed a certain kind of confidence in me, which really helped me to take the film forward in a very smooth way,” the filmmaker added.

The makers of Haiwaan have recently released the film's teaser where Saif Ali Khan plays a visually challenged protagonist. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the role of the antagonist.

The film reunites Saif and Akshay on screen after 18 years since the 2008 action-comedy Tashan. Haiwaan is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 11.