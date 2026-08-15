<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's Biggest Opener Earns Rs 28 Crore Worldwide

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 released in cinemas on August 14 and got off to a fantabulous start at the box office. The film, which was released across 9,033 shows in India, earned Rs 21.50 crore net on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 25.80 crore.

The action thriller also earned Rs 2 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 27.80 crore.

The film is facing strong competition at the box office as it has clashed with Sunny Deol's multi-starrer Partition drama Batwara 1947, which also hit cinemas on August 14, a day ahead of Independence Day.

Talking about Batwara 1947, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore net across 8,721 shows on its opening day, while its gross collection in India stood at Rs 6.84 crore. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 8.34 crore.

It is safe to say that Emraan Hashmi's film earned nearly four times more than the Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer on its opening day. However, the box office battle is expected to intensify over the Independence Day weekend.

Emraan Hashmi's Biggest Opener

Until now, only two Emraan Hashmi films had opened with double-digit collections at the box office. Raaz 3 was the first to achieve the feat, earning Rs 10.35 crore on its opening day in 2012. Five years later, Baadshaho surpassed that figure by collecting Rs 12.60 crore on its first day, setting a new opening-day record for the actor.

Beats Awarapan

Awarapan 2 has recorded a much stronger opening than the original Awarapan. The first film, released in 2007, reportedly earned Rs 79 lakh on its opening day and collected around Rs 2.88 crore net during its opening weekend. In comparison, Awarapan 2 has already earned several times that amount on its first day alone.

About Awarapan 2

Alongside Emraan Hashmi, who reprises his role as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep. Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal, and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast.

The sequel has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, while the original Awarapan was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film has been produced by Vishesh Films.



Also Read: Awarapan 2 Review: An Out-An-Out Emraan Hashmi Show Driven By Nostalgia, But That's All