"Your Sugar Daddy Is Rich, Dress Better": Sunita Ahuja's Brutal Swipe at Govinda and Komal Rani

Bollywood star Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has turned his film promotion into a public reckoning, calling him Komal Rani Swarnkar's "sugar daddy" after he was spotted with the actress she had previously accused him of having an affair with. She did not stop there. Sunita said the 62-year-old actor should be ashamed of roaming around with a woman his daughter's age, mocked Komal's clothes and declared that her husband had "lost his mind."

Govinda and Komal have recently attracted attention with a series of appearances for their upcoming film Roopa. The two were first photographed together at Mumbai airport, months after Sunita had openly hinted that the woman allegedly involved with her husband was a newcomer named Komal. Govinda was seen with the actress again on Friday, bringing the old allegations roaring back into the spotlight.

When a paparazzo asked Sunita about their repeated promotional outings, she questioned why they were promoting a film that had apparently not even been completed.

"Picture banna bhi toh chahiye. Promotion hota hai picture banne ke baad. Yeh toh bagair promotion ke hi...Kya hi bolun ab," she said.

Sunita then went straight for her husband.

"Beti ki umar ki ladki ko le le ke ghoom raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko," she said, adding that Govinda should feel ashamed of accompanying a girl his daughter's age.

But her sharpest remark was reserved for Komal.

"Aur woh bhi standard toh hona chahiye. Tumhara sugar daddy itna ameer hai toh kapde toh dhang ke pehno. Hum logon ko dekho kya style mein chalte hain. Very bad. He has lost his mind," Sunita said.

Her comments were not entirely new. Earlier this year, Sunita had claimed that Komal was seeking a "sugar daddy" and allegedly blackmailing Govinda. She had also said, "I hate that name Komal," while discussing the affair rumours.

Govinda later praised Komal for remaining silent and said her refusal to respond publicly had saved him from further trouble.

After Govinda and Komal's airport appearance, Sunita had responded cryptically with "Vinaash kaale vipreet buddhi," a proverb suggesting that judgment deserts a person when downfall approaches. Her latest reaction was far less cryptic.