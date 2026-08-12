Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar? All About Govinda's Rumoured Girlfriend And <i>Roopa</i> Co-Star

Govinda has once again found himself at the centre of dating rumours after his name was linked to co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The speculation caught attention online when Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja accused him of cheating.

Govinda introduced Komal to the media in July as the new co-star in his upcoming film, Roopa.

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is a relatively new face who is looking to establish herself in Bollywood. She was largely unfamiliar to mainstream audiences before being associated with Govinda's upcoming project Roopa.

Reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, Komal is still a newcomer in the field. Not much is publicly known about her background, including her education, family, or personal life. Her age has also not been disclosed to the media.

However, Komal has been fairly active on social media. She has built a following of over 15,000 followers and regularly shares pictures and videos from her life. From photoshoots and personal pictures to glimpses of her latest activities, Komal often keeps her followers updated through her social media posts.

Apart from Roopa, there have also been reports of Komal being involved in another upcoming project with Govinda titled Duniyadari. If the reports are accurate, she could be seen alongside the veteran star in multiple projects.

What Was Sunita Ahuja's Reaction To The Dating Rumours?

Govinda was recently spotted with Komal at the Mumbai airport. When asked about them being spotted together, Sunita said, “Ye kahavat suna hai kabhi, ‘vinash kale viprit budhi', uski budhi bhrasht ho gayi hai isliye ye sab karta hai vo, kya bolu abhi. [Have you heard the proverb where they say, ‘Vinash Kaale, Vipreet Buddhi'? He has lost his buddhi. This is why he does these things. We can't tell anything.]"

She added, "Ye question mujhe Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai ki jab main bol rahi hoon koi cheez toh sab mujhe troll karte hain, ab main chahti hoon ki Govinda ke fans aur media ab jawab de, mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest bhi nahi hai. [I want to question all Govinda fans who trolled me when I said he cheated on me. What do they have to tell me now? Don't ask me anything anymore. I am not interested.]"

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987. They have two children together: daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.