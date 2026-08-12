<i>Scam 2010</i> First Look: Siddharth Bodke To Play Businessman Subrata Roy In Upcoming Series

The much-awaited first look of Siddharth Bodke from Scam 2010 is finally out. Backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, the show, directed by Hansal Mehta, is currently in production.

Sharing an update on Instagram, SonyLIV India unveiled a poster of the show, featuring Siddharth Bodke in the centre. “Scam 2010. A new chapter unfolds,” the text on the poster read. Sharing the first look, SonyLIV India wrote in the caption, “LIGHTS. SCAM-ERA. ACTION. History has another story to tell. #Scam2010 is officially in production. Get ready for another gripping chapter. Streaming soon only on Sony LIV.”

Hansal Mehta, who helms the third instalment of the show, has previously directed Scam 1992 and served as a showrunner on Scam 2003.

According to a Variety India report, the upcoming instalment is expected to follow the journey of the late businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group, and is adapted from Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story.

According to Mehta, “Scam 2010 is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India's largest business empires was built on belief – and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility.”

As per the report, Siddharth Bodke, who steps into the lead role, spoke about his character and shared, “What floored me was the complexity of the lead's personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta.”

Subrata Roy founded the Sahara India Pariwar conglomerate in 1978. He later came under investigation by the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for allegedly raising over Rs 24,000 crore from investors unlawfully, a dispute that turned into a high-profile legal battle.