"If We Don't Vocalise Our Truths, Who Will?": Dia Mirza On Why Artists Can't Stay Silent On Public Issues

As Dia Mirza completes 25 years in the film industry, the actor spoke her heart out about her journey, the evolving portrayal of women in cinema, her recent run of projects including Ikka, Alpha, and Operation Safed Sagar, and why she believes artists must speak up on social issues.

In a conversation with NDTV, Dia also shed light on storytelling, memorable experiences with her co-stars, and the responsibility that comes with being both an artist and a citizen.

Looking at the depth and variety of roles being written for women today, Dia spoke about the changes she has witnessed over the years.

"So there were always very powerful roles written for women by very few filmmakers, right? When you think about Mahesh Bhatt, Shyam Benegal, Govind Nihalani, or filmmakers like them, and even those before them, there are the greats. And that's how the level of performances emerged that you saw from actors like Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Waheeda Rehman, and Sharmila Tagore. You have that point of reference."

The actor added, "But I feel like somewhere along the way, commercial cinema became mainstream in a way where the narratives were almost entirely focused on the male lens. And somewhere, women were not really as textured, real, and nuanced as they've been emerging in the last decade or so, in more stories than perhaps ever before."

"And I think that's what's exciting, because there have always been some filmmakers who have paid attention and done some really powerful work. But I think it's really wonderful to see more people now paying attention to the finer nuances of femininity, of being a woman."

"And I'm really proud that I'm a part of some of these really powerful and nuanced pieces of writing, whether it's Thappad, or even that track that I did in Made in Heaven, or Dhak Dhak, or Kaafir. There's so much to... I mean, I have learned and discovered about being a woman through these parts."

Speaking about her recent choices and what she now looks for in projects, Dia said that stories matter far more to her than individual roles.

"I don't pick roles. I pick stories. I think what matters is the story. What is the intention of the storyteller? What are they trying to achieve? How is this going to move the needle in a direction that I care for? How is it going to advance and improve the conditions of people's lives and women's lives? How is it going to compel the audience to think, reflect, and care?

"And that doesn't mean that every part has to be righteous. I'm actually excited about some of the parts I'm playing now, like Shoot, haha, which are just so atypical for me. And I'm like, this is fun because now I'm really exploring territory that I haven't been in before, and people wouldn't expect me to be in it. But again, these are parts that will make people think."

Talking about her experience working on Ikka alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol, Dia shared a memorable anecdote from the set and praised both actors for their generosity and authenticity.

"I'm a huge fan of Akshay Khanna, and we had one scene together, which is a very powerful scene."

Recalling their past meet-ups, Dia said, "Both of us had met socially in the past. I was extremely fond of his father. Vinod ji had played my father in my second film, and we'd become extremely attached and kept in touch over the years. And of course, whenever I've met any of his children, they've met me with so much grace and warmth because I guess he carried some of the anecdotes home, and they had a sense of how much he cared for me.

"So, I've inherited his warmth through them, and that's been special. But it was my second day of shooting, and I walked onto set. Obviously, I was terrified because I didn't know whether we would be able to hit the right notes. We were supposed to have been in a relationship at some point in the story, and there's all of that, right?

"But we rehearsed the scene, and it just flowed. There was nothing forced about it. It just happened. And I think that's what happens when you're with a person in a moment who is so alive to it.

"And I guess that's also something that experience teaches you: not to overthink it too much, to just believe in it and go with it. And it shows in the scene, and I'm really excited about how audiences have reacted to it.

"Of course, there are a lot of jokes about how every time he gets slapped, the work really sells and how audiences really love it. But I feel like there's something really wonderful about working with people who are so open and uncompromising in their approach towards their craft and the moment they're inhabiting on camera. It's beautiful. I got so much from it.

"And it was really special to see how he responded as well, because I don't think he expected me to play the scene the way I did. So he was also like, 'Hey, that was really cool, man!' So it was fun.

Sharing the experience of working with Sunny Deol in Ikka, she added, "And Sunny Deol, of course, is somebody who I have... I mean, he's just absolutely beautiful, and I've always had this perception of him as being a really kind and gentle human being. And it was so true, because when we met, we again had to reflect the history of a very textured and nuanced relationship in an extremely complex situation.

"I love how real, grounded and rooted our relationship is, and how naturally it plays out. And I think that's only possible because I felt so at ease with him. He's just so kind and so generous."

The conversation also turned to Dia's outspoken advocacy on issues beyond cinema. Having consistently voiced her opinions on matters ranging from social justice and climate change to public protests and civic issues, Dia was asked about the debate over whether public figures should participate in social and political conversations. The actor was unequivocal in her response.

"You know, I... It baffles me when people question the arts or artists about voicing or expressing their opinions on issues that affect social justice, equality and climate. I think it's such a misplaced idea of what it means to be an artist. To be an artist is to live truth and to learn and to evolve and to share. And if we don't vocalise our truths, then who will?"

"And forget being artists. As human beings, as parents, if something affects our children, whether it's the environment, education, or health, we're well within our rights as citizens to question that and to participate in the processes that help build better systems. And without questioning, how can we build better systems?"

Dia's latest project, Operation Safed Sagar, is currently streaming on Netflix.



Also Read: "Was Not Even 18": Dia Mirza Tells NDTV How Operation Safed Sagar Took Her Back To 1999