Video: In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, Gen Alpha Protests For A Road To School

"Kisan, chhatr aur bimar pareshan, Chandupur se Hamirpur marg ka karo nirman. (Farmers, students, and the sick are suffering; construct the road from Chandupur to Hamirpur.)" With posters and the national flag in their hands, Gen Alpha students in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday carried out a 'Tiranga Yatra', demanding the construction of a road to their school.

The school students accompanied by their parents and elders from the village marched nearly five kilometers to the collectorate's office and staged a protest. The protesters claim that no road leading to their village has been built since independence.

They raised slogans and sat at the main gate of the district collectorate, demanding that the road connecting their school be constructed.

During the monsoon season, the dirt track gets submerged under water, effectively cutting off the village from the outside world. The students claimed that they are forced to walk through muddy water to reach their school.

"Our school uniform gets soiled, and our shoes are ruined in the muddy water," a student protester said. "We have raised this issue multiple times in the past, but all our demands have fallen on deaf ears. They keep giving false reassurances, stating the work will begin in a week or two, but nothing has moved."

The posters reflected the plight of students due to the lack of paved roads. One of the posters read: "Road nahi to nahi hai rozgaar. Road nahi to vidyarthi jeevan hai bekar. (If there is no road, there is no employment. If there is no road, the life of a student is useless.)"

Another protesting student claimed that she had to drop out due to a lack of roads.

"The muddy road makes it difficult to commute."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Kumar and the circle officer held talks with the students and their parents.

The protesters initially said they would continue their sit-in until construction work on the road began. However, the protest was called off after the students, and their parents were assured that construction of the road would begin at the earliest.

The Gen Alpha protest received a thumbs-up from Gen Z protesters.

Sharing a video of the protesters sitting outside the district collectorate, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote: "Salute to these kids who are fighting for their future! All they are asking for is a road to their school. Is that too much to ask after nearly 80 years of Independence? This should have been done decades ago."

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also shared the video and wrote: "Well done."

CJP plans to launch a "School Thik Karo" campaign this Independence Day to improve government schools in villages.

(With inputs from Ravindra Nigam)