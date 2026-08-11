"You Became My Home": Urmila Matondkar's Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar Shares Reception Pics With Second Wife

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, shared photos from his reception with Nidhaa Bhatt on social media. Mohsin and Nidhaa got married in June this year and also shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their marriage took place two years after his divorce from Urmila Matondkar.

Sharing the reception photos, Mohsin wrote, "You didn't just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favourite part of every day. I'm grateful to God for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here's to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we're about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you."

Take a look at the post here:

Announcing the wedding earlier, Mohsin wrote, "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, He rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light into my life. So thank you, my love.

And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it's your blessing and your love that came to me in this form. Today, I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers."

About Mohsin and Urmila

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, a source close to the couple reportedly stated that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila and Mohsin married on 4 February 2016 in an intimate ceremony. At the time, their wedding made headlines because Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. Their interfaith marriage also became a talking point.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin first met Urmila at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra's niece in 2014. Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate wedding in 2016.

Following their marriage, Urmila and Mohsin visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, followed by a nikah ceremony.