'It's A Calling': Vishal On Why Vijay Succeeded In Politics Where Other Actors Failed

Vishal, known for his performances in films like Irumbu Thirai and Mark Antony, recently opened up about his experience of meeting Vijay after he took on the role of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

“Vijay is the same when I met him recently. I didn't take a bouquet. I usually never buy bouquets. He's the same, only the posting has changed,” Vishal said in an interview with Honest Townhall.

Vishal also shared his perspective on why Vijay's entry into politics gained momentum, unlike the political ventures of several other actors before him. Vishal said, "It's not just actors. Actors with mass appeal have tried this before. There are so many other examples we have left out who have been failures. Sivaji Ganesan started a party. Legendary filmmaker Bhagyaraj started a party. We have examples all over the industry. Amitabh Bachchan could have started a party. Mithun Chakraborty is so famous, he could have been the face of West Bengal."

He added, “It's a calling. If someone has entrusted their faith in Vijay, it's not just because he is an actor turned politician. It's because they wanted a change, badly, literally very badly. And it is also a connectivity factor. He was different in the way he was talking. That is what maybe the first-time voters and everyone decided to go for the change, because there is nothing else they see."

Vishal pointed out a particular moment from Vijay's 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign that he believes played a key role in strengthening the actor-turned-politician's position as a prime candidate.

“His last-day speech before the closing of the campaign nailed it. He said, go tell your parents and your grandparents and every elder in your house, please tell them to vote for me once. That really created a massive impact. I've seen a judge come on record saying that he voted because his granddaughter told him to vote for TVK. There have been instances like that,” he recalled.

On the work front, Vishal is set to make his directorial debut in the upcoming film Magudam. It releases in theatres on August 14.