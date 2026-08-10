Ram Gopal Varma Announces New Film <i>Police Company</i>, Harshvardhan Rane To Play Daya Nayak

Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next film, Police Company, which is being produced by T-Series. The filmmaker revealed the title and shared details about the story on X. The film will be inspired by the Mumbai police squad that was formed to tackle the rise of gang activities in the city in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Announcing the project, Varma wrote on X, "My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY. With the tagline "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company ". The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money-making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company"

RGV On The Rise Of D Company

Ram Gopal Varma also looked back at the rise of Dawood Ibrahim and the formation of D Company while explaining the idea behind his upcoming film.

He wrote, "After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI, leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY."

He further explained how the split between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan changed Mumbai's underworld and led to an increase in gang-related activities.

"Subsequently, a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld. Taking advantage of the situation, many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot, creating a massive outburst of criminal activities. The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities, which in turn was attracting a lot of young men from places like U P, M P, Bihar, etc to join the underworld companies. In a panicky situation, a special squad was created which, between 1997 and 2004, killed more than 300 gangsters."

Harshvardhan Rane To Play Daya Nayak

According to Ram Gopal Varma, Police Company will be based on the special squad and one of its well-known members, police officer Daya Nayak. Actor Harshvardhan Rane will play the role inspired by Nayak.

Varma wrote, "POLICE COMPANY is the story inspired by that SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE.The film has a huge ensemble cast, the details of which will be revealed soon."

The filmmaker has previously explored Mumbai's underworld in films such as Satya and Company.