Ajay Devgn Replaces Anoop Soni As <i>Crime Patrol</i> Host, Shoots 15 Episodes

After Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, another Bollywood star is coming on TV. Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to make his television debut as the host of Crime Patrol.

According to reports, the Drishyam star has already filmed 15 episodes. His long term association with Crime Patrol, though, is not confirmed. The makers are expected to watch how viewers respond to the new episodes. If the audience likes Ajay as the host and the show gets good numbers, he'll continue for the rest of the series.

The show was previously hosted by Anup Soni.

Ajay Devgn has shot for 15 episodes. “Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience's reaction and the numbers,” ANI reported quoting sources.

Ajay Devgn posted a mysterious video on Instagram on Sunday, making fans wonder if he was hinting at a new project. The actor did not reveal what the video was about, and there was no mention of Crime Patrol.

In the video shared on Instagram, the actor said, “Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein aisi hoti hain jo hame andar se jhanjod deti hain, aur aaj ek aisa hi sach hai hamare saamne jisse mein stunned reh gaya. Launga usko aapke saamne, jald hi. (Sometimes, some things shake you from within. Today, I came across one such truth and it left me stunned. I will bring it for you very soon).”

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang is also set to host some episodes of the upcoming season of Crime Patrol. The exact number of episodes he will appear in has not been decided yet. His role will depend on how viewers respond to Ajay's episodes.

Anup Soni remained the main and most regular host of Crime Patrol for several years. Still, the show also had other actors step in to present some episodes. This includes Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeev Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Kulkarni and Ashutosh Rana.