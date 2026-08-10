'I Feel So Guilty': Avika Gor Apologises To Jasmin Bhasin On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>

Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin have finally rekindled their friendship on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The duo, who used to share a close bond, had grown apart over the years until the reality show brought their friendship back.

During an episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika was seen apologising to Jasmin for misunderstanding her in the past and maintaining distance from her. The Balika Vadhu actor started by saying, “Jasmin bahut hi pyaari hai (Jasmin is so sweet). I feel extremely sorry for the fact that I misunderstood her in the past.”

She continued, “I don't think she realised ki maine unse baat karna band kyu kiya tha (I don't think she realised why I stopped talking to her) but I feel so guilty now ki aaj woh mujhse itna pyaar karti hai jab ki (that she still loves me a lot despite) I had so many wrong thoughts for her, that weren't really positive.”

While apologising to Jasmin, she broke down in tears and said, “Bahut man karta hai ki unse sorry bolu par samajh nahi aata kaise bolu (I want to say sorry to her but don't know how to).” Accepting the apology, Jasmin stepped forward and embraced Avika with a warm hug. “It's okay, baby,” Jasmin said, comforting her old friend. The moment quickly went viral with fans expressing happiness over the sweet reunion.

During an interview with TellyChakkar , Avika opened up about her reunion with Jasmin and shared, “I'm so happy ki mujhe Jasmin ke saath wapis time spend karne ka mauka mil raha hai. Humara friendship jo itni purani hai woh revive huyi (I'm so happy that I got to spend time with Jasmin once again on the show and we could revive our old friendship.)”

Before their appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, both Avika and Jasmin had previously participated in the stunt-based reality show's 9th season.