'You Don't Look Like A Hero': When 114-Kg Govinda Gave Salman Khan A Reality Check

When Salman Khan was going through a difficult phase and lost confidence, it was his friend Govinda who offered him simple advice: “Look within yourself”.

Sharing details of his conversation with the Dabangg actor, Govinda, who acted with him in Partner, said, Salman was dealing with “pain and distress.”

“Whether it is because of love, hopes or expectations. I told him, ‘Salman, you've looked outward enough. Now look within yourself',” he told ANI.

“At that time, I weighed 114 kilos. It was the time when I had just come out of politics. I told him, ‘By the time I lose weight, I'll already be a character actor, right? I'll continue doing the kind of roles I was doing in Partner, I was doing comedy. You are the hero, but you don't look like one right now. You look unhappy, you look sad. Come out of this'.”

When Salman asked what he should do, Govinda said, “I said, ‘Exercise for two or three hours a day. Look at Dharmendra. You are the only hero, after Dharmendra, who has been blessed by God with parents, siblings, a good face and a great personality. You are the only guy who could carry that kind of aura, the kind that makes people look at you and say, ‘That's a hero'.”

Salman took his advice seriously and worked on himself, Govinda said, adding he had the talent and personality to become one of the biggest stars in the film industry.

Govinda remembered telling him that he'll enjoy a long and successful period at the top. Looking back, he feels his prediction came true, as Salman went on to remain one of Bollywood's most popular and successful actors for many years.

Salman Khan and Govinda became the most loved pair after they appeared together in the 2007 hit Partner. The film, directed by David Dhawan, also featured Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif in important roles.