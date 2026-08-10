Shehnaaz Gill Accidentally Swallows Nose Ring During Shoot, Video Leaves Fans Worried

Shehnaaz Gill experienced a mishap during shooting after her nose ring fell into her mouth. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from her shoot, Shehnaaz showed how she dealt with the incident.

In the video, Shehnaaz was seen running on set when her nose ring accidentally fell into her mouth, and it seemed like she swallowed the nose ring. The Punjabi actress was seen coughing as her fellow actor Saurabh Sachdeva helped her by patting her back.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Before the video…here's a little BTS story. So many of you were asking me to post the nathni moment.”

Take a look at the video:

The incident left fans concerned about the actress' health. “OMG I truly admire and love how dedicated you are, darling! But please stay safe! "You are precious, so take care of yourself,” one of them wrote.

“Take care of yourself, Shehnaaz Gill. Thank God you are okay,” another commented.

“You are super strong; take care,” someone else added.

“Queen for a reason,” one fan praised.

“I understand and love your passion for work, but please do take care of yourself,” an individual said.

“Our strong and hard-working girl,” someone added.

The mishap took place on the sets of Ishqnama. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the Punjabi romantic period drama follows Nimma, a young Sikh student and poet from Indian Punjab who falls deeply in love with Nasima, a Muslim girl from Pakistan Punjab. The film features Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa in the lead roles alongside Saurabh Sachdeva, Anjum Batra, and Mahanbir Bhullar in supporting roles.

Up next, Shehnaaz will be seen in the Punjabi romantic comedy Singh vs Kaur 2. Directed by Navaniat Singh, this film marks a standalone sequel to the 2013 hit film of the same name. Singh vs Kaur 2 stars Gippy Grewal in the lead role. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.