Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: The national capital has crossed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far.

Safdarjung, the city's prime observatory, had recorded 225.7 mm of rainfall between the start of the month and till 8.30 am on Saturday, while another 4.4 mm was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, taking the cumulative rainfall to 230.1 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean total rainfall for August in Delhi -- based on the 1991-2020 climatological period -- is 226.8 mm.

The capital city also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung receiving 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. The last time the city recorded more rainfall on an August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm was recorded.

The city has been witnessing rain for the fourth consecutive day.

The IMD said light to very light rain is likely at some places in Delhi over the next two days.

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