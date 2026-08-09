Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert Live Updates: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its suburbs, received rainfall on Sunday as the weather department forecast light to moderate showers across the state and neighbouring Puducherry over the coming days.

In Chennai, moderate rain was reported in Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Vadapalani and T Nagar, bringing down temperatures and providing relief from the prevailing warm conditions.

Suburban areas, including Perungalathur and Vandalur, also experienced spells of rain. Parts of Chengalpattu district witnessed heavier showers accompanied by strong winds.

Rain continued for more than half an hour in areas, including Thirumani, Vallam and Alapakkam, affecting normal activity in some localities. Ranipet district also recorded heavy rainfall, particularly in Walajapet, Arcot and Kaveripakkam. The downpour caused waterlogging in low-lying stretches of several roads, inconveniencing motorists and residents.

In neighbouring Tiruvallur district, moderate rainfall was reported from Vedanginallur, Tirupachur, Pullarambakkam, Poondi, Bheemanthoppu, Punnapakkam and Ekkadu, among other areas.

The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall in districts along the Western Ghats on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is also likely at one or two places across the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The current spell of unsettled weather is expected to persist, with the meteorological department earlier indicating that moderate rainfall could continue across parts of Tamil Nadu until August 14.

Here Are The Live Updates Of Today's Weather: