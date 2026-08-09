Weather Today, IMD Rain Alert Live Updates: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its suburbs, received rainfall on Sunday as the weather department forecast light to moderate showers across the state and neighbouring Puducherry over the coming days.
In Chennai, moderate rain was reported in Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam, Vadapalani and T Nagar, bringing down temperatures and providing relief from the prevailing warm conditions.
Suburban areas, including Perungalathur and Vandalur, also experienced spells of rain. Parts of Chengalpattu district witnessed heavier showers accompanied by strong winds.
Rain continued for more than half an hour in areas, including Thirumani, Vallam and Alapakkam, affecting normal activity in some localities. Ranipet district also recorded heavy rainfall, particularly in Walajapet, Arcot and Kaveripakkam. The downpour caused waterlogging in low-lying stretches of several roads, inconveniencing motorists and residents.
In neighbouring Tiruvallur district, moderate rainfall was reported from Vedanginallur, Tirupachur, Pullarambakkam, Poondi, Bheemanthoppu, Punnapakkam and Ekkadu, among other areas.
The weather department has forecast moderate rainfall in districts along the Western Ghats on Sunday. Light to moderate rain is also likely at one or two places across the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The current spell of unsettled weather is expected to persist, with the meteorological department earlier indicating that moderate rainfall could continue across parts of Tamil Nadu until August 14.
Here Are The Live Updates Of Today's Weather:
Today Weather LIVE: Weather Office Forecasts Heavy Rain For 4 Days In Himachal, Issues Orange Alert
The Shimla Met Office on Sunday issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), torrential rain had closed 136 roads and disrupted 17 water supply sources in the state as of Sunday afternoon.
Light to moderate rain continued to lash parts of the state.
Paonta Sahib received 38.2 mm of rain since Saturday evening, followed by Sarahan at 25.8 mm, Gharmour at 5.6 mm, Dharamshala at 3.1 mm, Jot and Kukumseri at 2.8 mm each, and Dehra Gopipur and Kotkhai at 2.3 mm each.
Officials said since the monsoon began on June 30, 66 people have died in rain-related incidents, including 14 in landslides and one in flash floods.
Officials said the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 835 crore. The weather department has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 15
Today Weather LIVE: Delhi Records 5 mm Rain, Cloudy Skies And More Showers Likely Today
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office predicting a cloudy sky with light rain.
Delhi received 5mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The maximum temperature is expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.
Relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 am.
The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 89, according to the Sameer App.
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
Today Weather LIVE: Delhi Exceeds August Rainfall Average In Just 8 Days
The national capital has crossed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far.
Safdarjung, the city's prime observatory, had recorded 225.7 mm of rainfall between the start of the month and till 8.30 am on Saturday, while another 4.4 mm was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, taking the cumulative rainfall to 230.1 mm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean total rainfall for August in Delhi -- based on the 1991-2020 climatological period -- is 226.8 mm.
The capital city also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung receiving 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. The last time the city recorded more rainfall on an August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm was recorded.
The city has been witnessing rain for the fourth consecutive day.
(PTI)