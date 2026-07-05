Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, Brings Relief From Sultry Conditions

Moderate rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather, with Chhatarpur recording the highest precipitation of 49 mm till 2.30 pm, according to official data.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Chhatarpur received 49 mm of rainfall, followed by Gurugram at 35 mm, Mehrauli at 18 mm, Greater Noida at 17 mm, Najafgarh at 8 mm and Janakpuri at 7 mm till 2.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity stood at 77 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 162 at 3.33 pm, according to the Sameer app.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI between 101 and 200 as 'moderate'.

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