IMD Weather Live Update: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 notches below seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by gusts and thunderstorm for today afternoon and evening.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
On Sunday, the maximum temperatures logged across Delhi's key weather stations ranged between 38.4 and 39.1 degrees Celsius.
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Weather Today LIVE: Weather Office Forecasts Rainfall In Most Parts Of Rajasthan In Next 4-5 Days
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning was witnessed in parts of eastern Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, while light rain occurred at isolated places in the western part of the state.
No heatwave conditions were reported in the state during the period, according to weather office.
The MeT has forecast rainfall activities during the next four to five days in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions due to a western disturbance.
Phalodi was the hottest in the state on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius.
Himachal Pradesh Weather Updates LIVE: Yellow Alert For Thunderstorm, Lightning From June 15
The local meteorological station on Sunday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with a speed of up to 50 kmph at isolated places in the mid and higher hills of Himachal.
The weather office also predicted a wet spell in the state till June 20.
Barring light scattered rains at isolated places, the weather remained mainly dry during the past 24 hours, and minimum temperatures dropped marginally.
Kukumseri was the coldest in the state with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day, recording a high of 37 degrees Celsius.
Weather Updates: Weather Office Forecasts Rainfall In Most Parts Of Rajasthan In Next 4-5 Days
Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning was witnessed in parts of eastern Rajasthan during the past 24 hours, while light rain occurred at isolated places in the western part of the state.
No heatwave conditions were reported in the state during the period, according to weather office.
The MeT has forecast rainfall activities during the next four to five days in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions due to a western disturbance.
- The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 notches below seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
- The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by gusts and thunderstorm on Monday afternoon and evening.
- The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.