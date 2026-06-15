IMD Weather Live Update: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.4 notches below seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast very light to light rainfall accompanied by gusts and thunderstorm for today afternoon and evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures logged across Delhi's key weather stations ranged between 38.4 and 39.1 degrees Celsius.

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