Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Light drizzle is likely across parts of Delhi over the next few days as the city remains under cloudy skies on Thursday, with the city experiencing clean air and a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.4 notches below the season's normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below normal.
The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the next week. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, tomorrow.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73 at 4 pm, placing it in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Water Stock In Mumbai's Seven Reservoirs Has Increased By 7.88%
Due to continuous rainfall over the 24 hours, water stock in Mumbai's seven reservoirs has increased by 7.88% to reach a total capacity of 77.62%.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Disaster Response Force Rescues 67 People From Floodwaters In Gujarat's Navsari
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 67 people, including 25 women and 22 children, from floodwaters in Sarikhurad village of Gujarat's Navsari district.
According to the NDRF, the rescue operation was launched by the 6th Battalion after receiving information from the civil administration about villagers stranded due to flooding.
The NDRF said rescue operations are currently underway.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are continuously monitoring the flood situation. Sanghavi rushed to Navsari to assess the ground situation and directed officials to ensure there is no shortfall in rescue, relief, evacuation, and public safety measures.
To strengthen relief efforts and ensure timely rescue and assistance to affected citizens, the State Government has also deployed 10 senior officers to Valsad district with immediate effect.