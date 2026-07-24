Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Light drizzle is likely across parts of Delhi over the next few days as the city remains under cloudy skies on Thursday, with the city experiencing clean air and a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 0.4 notches below the season's normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below normal.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for the next week. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, tomorrow.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73 at 4 pm, placing it in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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