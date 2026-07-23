Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Several parts of Delhi recieved rain on Wednesday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 33.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rain was reported from several parts of the city, including Lutyens' Delhi, Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung and Sangam Vihar, with waterlogging witnessed in some areas.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city and forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph during the evening and night.

Relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent in the evening hours.

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