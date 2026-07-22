Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday, with fresh spell of rain, cool winds and relatively lower humidity with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Many parts of the national capital witnessed moderate rainfall under a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures across Delhi, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain accompanied by strong surface winds during the night and over the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is now poised for a significant revival after a prolonged lull. The renewed activity is expected to begin over Northeast India before gradually extending into eastern, central and northern parts of the country during the early part of the week.

Meteorologists have forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several regions, with heavy showers likely at isolated locations.

For the Gangetic plains and parts of Central India, which have witnessed prolonged hot and humid weather in recent weeks, this spell is expected to provide the first substantial relief of the month.

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