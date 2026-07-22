Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi-NCR woke up to pleasant weather on Wednesday, with fresh spell of rain, cool winds and relatively lower humidity with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Many parts of the national capital witnessed moderate rainfall under a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures across Delhi, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain accompanied by strong surface winds during the night and over the next three days.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is now poised for a significant revival after a prolonged lull. The renewed activity is expected to begin over Northeast India before gradually extending into eastern, central and northern parts of the country during the early part of the week.
Meteorologists have forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several regions, with heavy showers likely at isolated locations.
For the Gangetic plains and parts of Central India, which have witnessed prolonged hot and humid weather in recent weeks, this spell is expected to provide the first substantial relief of the month.
Follow the Live Updates of Today Weather, Monsoon Alert In Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Rajasthan:
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Records 14 Per Cent Below-Normal Rain
Madhya Pradesh has recorded 14 per cent below-normal rainfall this monsoon, with tribal-dominated Alirajpur district, where sowing of kharif crops has been severely affected due to scanty showers, witnessing a 78 per cent deficit so far.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared this data on Tuesday.
The state has recorded 286.8 mm of rainfall since June 1, compared to the average rainfall level of 335.3 mm during this period.
Gujarat Weather Today LIVE Updates: Waterlogging In Various Parts Of The State
Waterlogging witnessed in Valsad as rainfall lashes various parts of the city.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Waterlogging witnessed in Valsad as rainfall lashes various parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/cwBPlEr5GI— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Today Delhi Weather LIVE: Pleasant Weather In Delhi This Morning
Pleasant weather in Delhi this morning as the city receives rainfall. Visuals from RK Puram area.
#WATCH | Pleasant weather in Delhi this morning as the city receives rainfall. Visuals from RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/6nQOOGrId8— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Assam Monsoon LIVE Updates: Number Of Deaths Due To Floods Rises To 31
According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in last 24 hours, 21 people lost their lives in flood and total death number has increased to 31: news agency ANI
Mumbai Rain LIVE: Grey Clouds Cover The Sky
Visuals around Marine Drive this morning, as grey clouds cover the sky and rain lashes several parts of the city.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals around Marine Drive this morning, as grey clouds cover the sky and rain lashes several parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/LJfizx6gGL— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today LIVE Updates: Surge In Water Inflow Into The Salal Reservoir
Continuous rainfall across Reasi and the upper catchment areas has triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to manage the rising water level.
The release of water from the dam, coupled with increased inflows following heavy rainfall, has caused the Chenab River to swell, with strong currents and elevated water levels being witnessed downstream.
#WATCH | Reasi, J&K: Continuous rainfall across Reasi and the upper catchment areas has triggered a surge in water inflow into the Salal reservoir, prompting authorities to open all gates of the dam to manage the rising water level.— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
The release of water from the dam, coupled... pic.twitter.com/KjtHuwd4T1