Weather Today, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: The Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon. Strong westerly winds likely to prevail over the southern peninsular India and central India till July 8, the India Meteorological Department said. Easterly wind anomaly is also likely over the north Bay of Bengal, east, central and adjoining northwest India.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, meaning moderate to intense spell of rain is likely across cities.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas on Friday.

Here are LIVE Updates Of Weather Today, Monsoon In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai: