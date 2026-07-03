Weather Today, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: The Southwest Monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon. Strong westerly winds likely to prevail over the southern peninsular India and central India till July 8, the India Meteorological Department said. Easterly wind anomaly is also likely over the north Bay of Bengal, east, central and adjoining northwest India.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, meaning moderate to intense spell of rain is likely across cities.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas on Friday.
Here are LIVE Updates Of Weather Today, Monsoon In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai:
Record Rainfall In Parts Of Mumbai
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दिनांक २ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ८ ते दिनांक ३ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे पुढीलप्रमाणे :-#MyBMCUpdates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/REM5fAxtIN— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2026
Girl, 17, Dies Of Electrocution In Rainwater In Thane
A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming in contact with a live electric wire in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane, officials said.
The locals alleged that an exposed and improperly installed wire belonging to a power supply company led to the incident, causing electricity to spread into rainwater. The girl, who lived with her father and had a younger brother, died on the spot due to electrocution, they said.
'Orange' Alert For Rain In Uttarakhand'S Nainital, Bageshwar
The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas on Friday.
The monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30 and became active across the entire state by Wednesday. According to the Dehradun-based Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall was observed in various regions on Thursday.