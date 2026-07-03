Ex-Deputy Mayor's Son Killed After Coconut Tree Falls On Moving Bike In Thane

A 35-year-old motorcyclist, Rahul Ashok Patil, was killed after a coconut tree fell on his moving bike amid heavy rain in Rai village of Mira-Bhayandar in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Friday.

Rahul Patil, a resident of Murdhagaon, was the son of Ashok Patil, former deputy mayor of the Mira-Bayandar Municipal Council.

Officials said the incident happened in Sadanand Nagar area on Wednesday evening when Rahul was riding his bike and suddenly a coconut tree fell on him.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and pulled Rahul from beneath the fallen tree. Rahul was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for two days, officials added.

Rahul's death is the latest incident amid growing concern over rain-related accident in Maharashtra. Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy was killed, and four others were injured when a tree uprooted and collapsed on their moving school bus that was ferrying students in Mumbai's Chembur area. The victim was identified as Vihan Shrivastav.

The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur, with 13 children on board the vehicle belonging to Universal School.

On Thursday, a 55-year-old man was killed after falling into an open manhole amid heavy rain in Mumbai. The incident took place around 12:30 pm on the Khairani Road.

The victim was identified as Aslam Esaf Shaikh. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.