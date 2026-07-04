Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Sends Internet Into A Meltdown: 'Our Roman Empire Is Finally Married'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. The global pop icon and the NFL star married on July 3 in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For their big day, the couple chose Christian Dior Haute Couture, with both wedding outfits designed by Dior's creative director Jonathan Anderson. While the official wedding photographs are yet to be released, the ceremony has already taken over social media.

As expected, the Internet wasted no time reacting to what many are calling one of the biggest celebrity weddings of all time. Fans and critics alike flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the much-talked-about celebration.

One of the biggest talking points from the evening was an electronic billboard outside Madison Square Garden. Around 7:30 pm on Friday, it lit up with the message, "JUST&T MARRIED," a clever play on the newlyweds' initials that instantly caught the attention of fans gathered outside the venue.

Reacting to the announcement, one user wrote, “This is the most Taylor Swift way to announce her marriage. I love her.”

Another Swiftie said, “New fear unlocked: being asleep when Taylor Swift posts wedding photos.”

Someone else posted, “The girl with so many heartbreaks finally found her forever after all.”

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was my favorite conclave," read a post.

Several celebrities from the worlds of music, film and sports attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding. The guest list included Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Cherry Seaborn, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Maren Morris, Zoe Kravitz, Hugh Grant, Tommy Hilfiger and Jimmy Fallon, among many others. Taylor's BFF Selena Gomez also gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing a selfie from her car while heading to the wedding festivities.